This report covers the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages industry in Mozambique and the local and multinational companies that operate in it. The report includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the industry and the factors that influence it.



There are profiles of 15 companies including the major player Cervejas de Moambique, PepsiCo bottling franchisee Varun Beverages, Mopani Internacional, which manufactures the popular brand Fizz, Yaafico Industrial which produces the carbonated soft drink Frozy and gin and whiskey producer Diageo Moambique. South African companies Shoprite, Woolworths and Massmart, which sell beverages in the country, are also profiled.



The Beverages Industry in Mozambique



A new entrant in the beer market and a number of commitments by industry players to increase capacity reflect investor interest in Mozambique's relatively underdeveloped, but expanding beverages market, despite the challenging operating environment. Coca-Cola Beverages Africa dominates Mozambique's non-alcoholic beverages market. The commercial beer segment was previously controlled by Cervejas de Moambique, which is 49%-held by AB InBev. But the opening of a US$100m brewery in Maputo in March 2019 by Dutch brewer Heineken has triggered a beer war.



Local Production



Notwithstanding efforts to develop domestic production capacity, Mozambique continues to be highly reliant on imported inputs, including glass bottles, which are imported from South Africa. Tax relief is being offered to producers that procure 50% or more of inputs locally, and industry role players said this has helped bring down the cost per litre of alcohol produced. The government offered reduced tax to companies that set up new breweries for 2018, 2019 and 2020. Cervejas de Moambique's launch of Impala, a beer made from maize, was expected to create 3,500 farm jobs as the company sources its maize locally.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY INFORMATION



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position



4. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



5. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

5.1. Local

5.1.1. Corporate Actions

5.1.2. Regulations

5.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

5.2. Continental

5.3. International



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Government Interventions

6.3. Socio-Political and Socio-Economic Environment

6.4. Socio-Cultural Environment

6.5. Rising Input Costs

6.6. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

6.7. Environmental Concerns

6.8. Labour

6.9. Cyclicality

6.10. Branding, Advertising and Marketing

6.11. Informal and Illegal Trade in Beverages

6.12. Health and Safety Concerns



7. COMPETITION

7.1. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. References

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



Companies Mentioned



CELFER Lda

Cervejas de Mocambique S.A.

Coca-Cola Sabco Mozambique SARL

DADTCO Mandioca Mozambique Lda

Diageo Mozambique Lda

Massmart Holdings Ltd.

Mopani Internacional Lda

SPAR Group Ltd. (The)

Shoprite Holdings Ltd.

Sociedade Aguas Vumba S.A.

Sociedade de Aguas de Mozambique Lda

Varun Beverages Mozambique Lda

Wine Lovers Maputo

Woolworths (Pty) Ltd.

Yaafico Industrial Lda

