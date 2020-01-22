Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ammunition - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Ammunition Market accounted for $24.96 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $37.84 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%.
Rising use of guns for personal safety and shooting sports, military modernization programs being carried out in major countries across the globe. However, differences in economic, legal, and political regulations affect the procurement of ammunition are likely to hamper the profit boundaries.
Based on the caliber, the market has been segmented into small, medium, large, and others. Increasing demand for small arms from armed forces and law enforcement agencies of various countries is fueling the growth of this segment of the ammunition market.
By geography, The Asia Pacific ammunition market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR. The growth of the ammunition market in this region can be attributed to the rising number of terrorist activities in the Asia Pacific region and increasing spending of emerging economies of the region on defense operations. Countries such as India and China have increased their defense budgets and are procuring advanced ammunition for their armed forces. This, in turn, is leading to the growth of the Asia Pacific ammunition market during the forecast period.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Ammunition Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Propellants
5.3 Projectiles and Warheads
5.4 Bases
5.5 Fuzes & Primers
5.5.1 Primers
5.5.1.1 Centerfire Primers
5.5.1.2 Rimfire Primers
5.6 Fuzes
5.6.1 Time Fuzes
5.6.2 Proximity Fuzes
5.6.3 Impact Fuzes
5.6.4 Combination Fuzes
5.7 Other Components
6 Global Ammunition Market, By Caliber
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Large Caliber Ammunition
6.2.1 60mm
6.2.2 81mm
6.2.3 120mm
6.2.4 155mm
6.3 Medium Caliber Ammunition
6.3.1 20mm
6.3.2 25mm
6.3.3 30mm
6.3.4 40mm
6.4 Small Caliber Ammunition
6.4.1 5.56mm
6.4.2 7.62mm
6.4.3 12.7mm
6.4.4 14.5mm
6.5 Other Calibers
7 Global Ammunition Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Civil & Commercial
7.2.1 Sporting
7.2.2 Self-Defense
7.2.3 Hunting
7.2.4 Others
7.3 Defense
7.3.1 Military
7.3.2 Homeland Security
8 Global Ammunition Market, By Product
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mortars
8.3 Grenades
8.4 Bullets
8.5 Artillery Shells
8.6 Aerial Bombs
8.7 Other Products
9 Global Ammunition Market, By Guidance
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Guided
9.3 Non-Guided
10 Global Ammunition Market, By Lethality
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Less-Lethal
10.3 Lethal
11 Global Ammunition Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Vista Outdoor Inc.
13.2 Thales
13.3 ST Engineering
13.4 RUAG (RUAG Ammotec)
13.5 Rosoboronexport
13.6 Rheinmetall AG
13.7 Poongsan Corporation
13.8 Olin Corporation
13.9 Northrop Grumman (Orbital ATK Inc.)
13.10 Nexter
13.11 Nammo as
13.12 Hanwha Corporation
13.13 General Dynamics Corporation
13.14 Denel SOC Ltd.
13.15 BAE Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1a7191
