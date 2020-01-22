Mettawa, IL, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) today announced the appointment of Dr. John F. Reid as its Vice President - Enterprise Technologies, effective Feb. 3, 2020. Dr. Reid will be based in the Company’s Mettawa, IL headquarters and will report to Brunswick Chief Executive Officer David M. Foulkes.

Dr. Reid brings to Brunswick over 30 years of highly accomplished technology leadership experience most recently serving as Director, Enterprise Product Innovation and Technology and Technical Fellow at Deere & Company. Over his 19 years at Deere, Dr.Reid was instrumental in the development and implementation of the enterprise innovation strategy and processes, driving enterprise capability building through product technology roadmaps that included, among other critical initiatives, the company’s strategy for automation and autonomous machine systems. Prior to his tenure at Deere & Company, Dr. Reid was a professor at the University of Illinois for 14 years and he was recognized for his automation research contributions.

“We welcome John to the Brunswick leadership team and are pleased to have someone of his caliber in this important role in the Company,” said David Foulkes, Brunswick CEO. “As evidenced again by our strong presence earlier this month at CES, Brunswick is the clear marine industry technology leader. This is an exciting time in our industry with the strong potential for advanced technologies in many areas, including autonomy, connectivity and electrification, to transform on-water experiences and attract new consumers to boating. Working together with our Propulsion, Boat, Vessel Systems and Business Acceleration business units, as well as existing and new external technology partners, John will play a major role in the planning, coordination and resourcing of our long-term technology development plans to take advantage of that potential.”

“As a long-time boater, I’m excited about the opportunity to help advance Brunswick’s product and technology leadership,” said Dr. Reid. The Company is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the rapidly evolving technology trends. I look forward to working with Dave, the leadership team and business units to further accelerate Brunswick’s momentum and drive continued value creation and success through our industry-leading innovation.”

Dr. Reid earned engineering degrees from Virginia Tech (BS/MS) and his Ph.D. from Texas A&M University. An active inventor, Reid has over 30 patents, primarily in the area of sensing, automation and control and is a member of the National Academy of Engineering.

