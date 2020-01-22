Washington DC, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the election season moving into high gear, the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has released its 2020 Gender Policy Agenda, which outlines the organization’s top priorities for advancing the economic security of women and their families.
“Women make up the majority of American voters, and we have the power to ensure that all the candidates pay close attention to the policies that directly affect our lives and the lives of our families,” said Kim Churches, AAUW’s chief executive officer.
“While we are a fiercely non-partisan organization, we are not values neutral: Throughout our 140-year history, we have advocated for laws that improve the lives of women and girls—and we’ll continue to do so.
“We urge all candidates for state and federal office—regardless of party—to commit to these priorities. We also ask every American to stand with women and to cast their vote in what is arguably one of the most consequential elections in our nation's history," Churches said.
Highlights of the AAUW Gender Policy Agenda include:
##
The American Association of University Women (AAUW) advances gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. Our nonpartisan, nonprofit organization has more than 170,000 members and supporters across the United States, as well as 1,000 local branches and more than 800 college and university members. Learn more and join us at www.aauw.org
Mary C. Hickey American Association of University Women 202.785.7748 hickeym@aauw.org
