AllStar is building its website to reflect its on-going initiatives in e-commerce and unique, patented product acquisitions and expects to have it ready Q1 2020.

AllStar strongly believes brand recognition and awareness together with a strong online presence is crucial to Sales & Marketing success, especially given today’s trends in demographics and Distribution Channels.

AllStar is currently developing several exciting new products in Women’s Health, one of the fastest growing market segments and working with specific GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) manufacturers in the US to bring new products to the market later this year.

AllStar is also targeting alliances with developers of patented new products in Women’s and General Health slated for completion over Q1 and Q2.

About AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

AllStar Health Brands Inc. is a Nevada Corporation established in 2017, and headquartered in Miami, Florida. AllStar is a specialty Health Care Products Company dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select, nutritional supplements over the counter remedies and medicines all across the Americas and Europe. AllStar’s goal is to bring additional products to the market and provide new, innovative options for better health.

