• Creates 10 - 12 full time jobs for local residents

• Only the second operational dispensary in Newark

• Extensive offering of precision-dosed THC and CBD formulations

NEWARK, OH, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio Grown Therapies in Newark announces its Grand Opening with ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, January 24th, 10:00 am at 1240 N 21st Street, Newark, OH 43055.

“It’s a privilege to bring alternate forms of medicine to the patients of Newark and its surrounding communities. We’ll offer an extensive menu of premium, lab-tested medicinal cannabis products to provide, in many cases, long-awaited and much needed relief. Ultimately, we hope to improve quality of life for any and all that have long suffered or haven’t found adequate relief using traditional pharmaceutical methods,” stated General Manager Logan Rinehart. “Our team at Ohio Grown Therapies is committed to providing exceptional care and the finest quality and variety of products to our patients,” said Rinehart.

The newly constructed facility is accessibly located on 21st Street, a primary artery in Newark. Ohio Grown Therapies will offer an array of carefully curated products, that include THC and CBD among many other naturally occurring compounds in the cannabis plant that have demonstrated medical benefits to patients. The staff has trained thoroughly in preparation for the dispensary opening. Their team of Patient Care Advisors (PCAs) will consult with patients, address conditions on an individual basis and recommend the product(s) best suited to deliver meaningful relief.

Rinehart noted, “A patient’s healing experience begins the moment they walk through our door. We recognize the importance of our role not just as providers of medical cannabis products, but as educators. Many new patients have limited knowledge of the cannabis plant and the myriad ways that it can work.” Rinehart continued, “It’s our duty to share what we know. We hope to foster real, long-term relationships with each patient by providing a level of customized care that demonstrates our commitment to their overall wellness.”

Beyond offering premium medical cannabis products to patients of the OMMCP, Ohio Grown Therapies is committed to serving the community that it calls home. Seasonally, Ohio Grown Therapies will implement philanthropic initiatives, such as holiday food drives, to help feed the less fortunate. “As a small business in a tight-knit Ohio community, we feel a sense of connection and social responsibility, not just as an organization, but also as individuals and members of the community. Our entire team is from here,” Rinehart said.

Stay tuned for more details on the Grand Opening and on-going activities at www.ohiogrowntherapies.com and via social media @ohiogrowntherapies

About Ohio Grown Therapies

Ohio Grown Therapies is a retail medical cannabis facility dedicated to improving lives by providing safe access to lab-tested, premium medical cannabis products; while providing employment opportunities for the communities which it serves.

CONTACT:

Ohio Grown Therapies

Logan Rinehart, General Manager

Media Inquiries

e: media@ohiogrowntherapies.com