SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) certification for its flagship email security products: Proofpoint Email and Information Protection Service , which includes Email Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and Proofpoint Targeted Attack Protection (TAP) . This certification helps U.S. federal agencies meet increasingly complex regulatory guidance and defend against phishing, malware, and social engineering attacks in email.



“Today’s certification underscores Proofpoint’s continued commitment to expanding our industry-leading email security solutions to the Federal market and public sector,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, executive vice president of Industry Solutions and Business Development for Proofpoint. “As agencies work to secure and modernize critical systems, threat actors are increasingly adopting new tools and techniques to exploit a range of potential vulnerabilities. Proofpoint provides federal agencies with unparalleled visibility into customer-specific and employee-centered attack vectors necessary to defend against advanced attacks.”

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach for cloud product/service assessments and monitoring, which reduces an estimated 30-40 percent of government IT costs. The Proofpoint FedRAMP recognition will help facilitate the company’s security assessments, authorizations, and cloud-based email solutions adoption within government agencies.

Proofpoint has also previously achieved FedRAMP certification for its Proofpoint Enterprise Archive at the Moderate level and In Process status for its Proofpoint Security Awareness Training , a Moderate Impact Software as a Service (SaaS) offering.

Proofpoint Email Protection

Proofpoint Email Protection provides government entities with the ability to roll-out accurate, effective inbound email policy and threat detection. This protection extends to business email compromise (BEC) attacks that attempt to steal data and money from organizations. This capability is further extended with cloud-based compliance and archive functionalities.

Proofpoint Email Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Proofpoint Email DLP solutions simplifies data loss prevention by providing complete visibility and control of email leaving federal agencies. With more than 80 fine-tuned policies, Proofpoint automatically finds, classifies, and blocks messages that contain sensitive information that needs to be protected.

Proofpoint Targeted Attack Protection (TAP)

Proofpoint TAP empowers federal agencies to defend against malware and other advanced email threats delivered through malicious attachments and URLs and allows them to gain visibility into their very attacked people (VAPs). Its innovative approach detects, analyzes, and blocks advanced threats before they reach the email inbox. TAP also detects threats and risks in cloud apps, connecting email attacks related to credential theft, password spray, or other attacks.

To learn more about Proofpoint and its award-winning federal solutions, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/solutions/federal . For more information on Proofpoint email protection solutions, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/product-family/email-protection .

