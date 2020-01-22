CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM), a leader in technology-enabled revenue cycle management (RCM) services to healthcare providers, announced the launch of its new physician revenue cycle management solution, R1 Professional, serving large independent practices and hospital-owned medical groups.



The solution adds to R1’s existing physician RCM portfolio which services more than 27,000 physicians across more than 80 specialties and accounts for more than 30 million patient and clinician engagements annually. R1 currently provides revenue cycle management for some of the largest physician groups in the country, representing more than $7 billion in contracted net patient revenue.

R1’s revenue cycle solution is fueled by a purpose-built technology platform, automation at scale, a digital patient financial experience aligned with consumer expectations, and proven performance improvement capabilities that empower financial visibility across large healthcare organizations.

R1’s physician RCM and practice management solutions complement high-quality clinical care and enable superior financial results by providing a consistent revenue cycle operations strategy across all care settings and reimbursement models.

“Both patients and providers are underserved by the solutions offered in today’s market,” said Joe Flanagan, president and chief executive officer of R1. “With R1 Professional, providers can optimize payer and patient revenue while addressing the challenges associated with provider consolidation, value-based reimbursement and improving the patient experience.”

R1’s investment in the physician RCM space is also demonstrated by the recent announcement of Vijay Kotte as executive vice president, physician services. Kotte leads R1’s physician-focused operations, including growth, product development and strategic initiatives. Kotte brings more than 20 years of deep healthcare experience in consulting, operations and entrepreneurial leadership of new businesses. Most recently, Kotte was the chief value officer for DaVita Medical Group, with responsibility for strategy, performance and operations.

“I am excited to join R1 at this pivotal time for the physician services business,” said Kotte. “Our team is well-positioned to deliver meaningful value for our physician group customers.”

About R1 RCM:

R1 RCM is a leading provider of technology-enabled RCM services which transform and solve revenue cycle performance challenges across hospitals, health systems and group physician practices. R1’s proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization’s infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more visit: r1rcm.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

