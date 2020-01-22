SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeris, a technology leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the launch of the Aeris® Mobility Suite (The Suite) to enable automotive OEMs to deploy engaging and valuable connected vehicle programs in a fraction of the time.
For automotive OEMs, connected vehicle programs are fast becoming table stakes―a baseline requirement to compete for customer loyalty—as electric, autonomous, and shared mobility models take hold. But as connected vehicle programs mature, many OEMs are finding themselves limited by first-generation IoT software infrastructure that is both cumbersome to work with and incapable of supporting revenue-generating use cases that consumers demand, such as over-the-air feature upgrades, vehicle sharing, and on-demand services like repairs and refueling.
The Aeris Mobility Suite—the only end-to-end, cloud-agnostic IoT product suite purpose-built to help automotive OEMs win in a connected world—specifically addresses these issues. The Suite offers best-in-class, modular software components needed to rapidly deploy new connected vehicle programs globally, and to upgrade existing software infrastructure to improve customer engagement and retention—all within one year, and at a fraction of the cost.
These transformative capabilities are made possible by five differentiating factors:
The Suite is modular down to the component level, enabling a highly customizable approach to each customer’s specific requirements. Well-defined REST APIs make it possible for OEMs to leverage the entire stack or pick and choose the components needed to deliver on each unique program.
“Aeris has deep experience supporting automakers on the journey from unconnected product to connected service, and we’ve leveraged our real, practical know-how to build a platform that does it all,” said Raj Kanaya, CMO and general manager of Automotive at Aeris. “The Aeris Mobility Suite enables car companies to immediately deliver on their vision to expand from ‘making and selling cars’ to offering a constantly-evolving array of innovative and engaging subscription-based transportation experiences that work seamlessly in the real world.”
About Aeris
Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we’ve powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris’ offering is based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.
