GARDEN CITY, New York and REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled Nitric Oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, today announced it will report financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019 before the market open on Friday, February 7, 2020 and will host a conference call and webcast on at 11:00 am Eastern Time the same day.



Conference Call & Webcast Friday, February 7th @ 11:00 am ET Domestic: 877-407-0784 International: 201-689-8560 Passcode: 13698390 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=137802

About Beyond Air, Inc.

Beyond Air, Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company developing a revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System (LungFit™) that uses NO generated from ambient air to deliver precise amounts of NO to the lungs for the potential treatment of a variety of pulmonary diseases. The Beyond Air NO Delivery System can generate up to 400 ppm of NO for delivery either continuously or for a fixed amount of time and has the ability to either titrate dose on demand or maintain a constant dose. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to develop treatments for pulmonary hypertension in various settings, in addition to treatments for lower respiratory tract infections that are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. Beyond Air is currently advancing its revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System in clinical trials for the treatment of bronchiolitis and severe lung infections such as nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). For more information, visit www.beyondair.net .

CONTACT

Steven Lisi, Chief Executive Officer

Beyond Air, Inc.

Slisi@beyondair.net

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Bob@LifeSciAdvisors.com

(646) 597-6989



