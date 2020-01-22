LEHI, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pronto , a leading engagement platform that instantly connects individuals and organizations via chat and video messaging, today announced Tim Pales as Chief Revenue Officer and Carli Tegtmeier as Vice President of Sales.



“Tim and Carli are both accomplished leaders who have demonstrated the ability to surpass goals and objectives while finding innovative and creative ways to solve problems and achieve tremendous growth,” said Zach Mangum, co-founder and CEO of Pronto. “We’re fortunate to have them on our team and are confident that their expertise will make an immediate impact and help us continue to grow and achieve both short and long-term goals.”

In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Pales will be responsible for driving revenue, building and running the global sales, overseeing customer success, developing the sales team and helping them achieve their goals and objectives.

Prior to joining Pronto, Pales was a Regional VP of Sales at Qualtrics where he was responsible for leading the company’s largest sales region for customer experience solutions. He also pioneered international sales for Qualtrics, leading its APAC expansion.

In her role as Vice President of Sales, Tegtmeier will be responsible for driving higher education revenue, sales strategy and working with clients to get broader adoption and making a positive impact on the industry and her client's overall success.

Before joining the Pronto team, Tegtmeier was the vice president of sales at Instructure where she supervised all Higher Education sales aspects in North America with the largest universities, colleges, state systems, and consortia to elevate teaching and simplify learning.

For more information or for a product demo visit, https://pronto.io .

About Pronto

Pronto is a communication hub for the everyday user. No fancy syntax or confusing hashtags, just seamless communication so everyone can learn faster and work smarter. With auto-translation, group messaging and file sharing capabilities, Pronto makes having your voice heard and understood easier than ever. For more information visit https://pronto.io .