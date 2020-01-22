New York, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) -- SportsCastr (www.sportscastr.com), the award-winning live streaming company backed by the NFL Players Association, today announced the launch of its FanChain cryptocurrency on FanWide, the platform that helps fans find local game watch parties for their favorite teams. As part of the launch, sports fans can now earn FanChain tokens (known as “FANZ”) for checking into viewing parties at thousands of sports bars across the U.S., and can seamlessly redeem the tokens for cash via SportsCastr’s FanWallet.



To get started, users simply register for an account at FanWide.com. After linking their FanWallet (available at FanWallet.com), users can earn tokens at more than the 10,000 sports bars that are part of FanWide’s network.

“FanWide has promoted over 1.5 million watch parties and has partnered with numerous professional sports teams and their fan clubs from the NFL, NBA, Rugby League, European soccer leagues and more,” said Kevin April, SportsCastr’s CEO. “This rollout represents one of the largest real-world deployments of blockchain in fandom, and we’re just getting started.”



Going forward, the companies expect to work with local bars and venues to accept FanChain tokens in exchange for discounts, drinks, and other rewards. Additionally, FanWide will be integrating SportsCastr’s live streaming technology to allow fans to go live from viewing parties.



“Fans are always seeking new ways to show their team pride, and now they can earn rewards for watching their teams and supporting local businesses,” said Symon Perriman, CEO and Founder of FanWide. “This partnership is great for fans, great for venues, and great for the world of crypto.”



FanWide is the second platform to integrate FanChain. On SportsCastr.com and its mobile app (available on the Apple iTunes Store), broadcasters can earn FanChain for broadcasting, and viewers can send FANZ tokens to tip, unlock pay-per-view events, purchase subscriptions and more. In addition to the FANZ token, SportsCastr develops the FanChain-compatible FanWallet and a DApp that allows any sports company, team or league to distribute and reward fans with FanChain tokens. For more information, please visit https://fanchain.com.



About SportsCastr

SportsCastr allows anyone to be the star of their own sports show, and enables viewers to select which sportscaster they wish to have call, recap or make predictions on a game. The company developed FanChain for use on its own platform, and for the global sports industry. SportsCastr is backed by some of the biggest names in sports including the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), Super Bowl Champions Richard Sherman and Vernon Davis, basketball legends Steve Smith and Jim Boeheim and more. The late NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern was the company’s first outside investor and advisor. For more information, visit https:// SportsCastr.com



About FanWide

FanWide is a free digital platform for fan clubs which helps sports fans find the closest game watch party for their favorite team at a local bar. Fans check in for deals from the venue, to enter contests from sponsors, or to earn FanChain rewards. Now sports fans living in any city can feel like they are inside the stadium of their favorite team on gameday. FanWide has promoted 1.5 million events, manages the world’s largest database of sports fan clubs, and measures out-of-home TV viewership at over 10,000 sports bars nationwide. FanWide also provides services for professional sports teams and leagues, college athletics, alumni associations, fan clubs, booster clubs, sports brands, athletes, and TV broadcasters.



Media Contact: Transform Group, sportscastr@transformgroup.com