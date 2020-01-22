MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleLegal, a modern legal operations platform offering spend management and matter management, today announced 2019 revenue doubled driven by the acquisition of 81 new customers. To accommodate this growth, SimpleLegal expanded its corporate presence geographically into Texas, the Northeast, and India. SimpleLegal also hired key leadership roles in sales, customer success, and product to better serve customers and prepare for its next round of growth.
This announcement follows SimpleLegal receiving an OnCon 2020 Icon Award for Top Legal Vendor. The OnCon Icon awards recognize the top professionals and vendors in the world in the areas of marketing, human resources, and legal. From more than 4,500 total votes tallied, SimpleLegal was selected by the legal community to join this exclusive group of exceptional legal vendors, further validating SimpleLegal’s approach to making the complex simple.
Other key 2019 milestones include:
“We are coming off a banner year for SimpleLegal, one of exceptional growth,” said Nathan Wenzel, Founder of SimpleLegal. “We look forward to continuing this trajectory in 2020 and beyond by investing in our people and technology, constantly looking for new ways to improve, and enhancing our legal operations platform.”
About SimpleLegal
SimpleLegal provides a modern legal operations management platform that streamlines the way corporate legal departments manage their matters, track and interpret spend, and collaborate with vendors and law firms. SimpleLegal combines e-Billing and spend management, matter management, vendor management, and reporting and analytics into one comprehensive application to optimize legal operations and the management of the entire legal department. The company, founded in 2013, is privately held and located in Mountain View, California. For more information, visit www.simplelegal.com.
