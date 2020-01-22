LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Builders’ Show— Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that it has expanded the Company’s new-home solar initiative to ensure that residential home developers, solar installers and new-home buyers can all benefit from the high level of design flexibility, reliability, and expandability of Enphase solar and storage products.



Enphase home energy storage and solar systems allow residential developers the ability to precisely right-size solar and storage systems for new homes. Under California’s solar mandate, for example, residential developers can deploy Enphase solar and storage systems to leverage the new standard’s flexibility measures to customize new home energy budgets for their prospective homebuyers. Homebuyers, in turn, can benefit from Enphase energy technology by having a plug-and-play energy system that can be easily upgraded with more solar or storage.

“Solar system sizing in the new home market is typically prescriptive, and we use Enphase components because they give us the flexibility to easily right-size systems for our developer partners,” said Kirk Hammersmith, president and CEO at Ready Home Energy. “Enphase microinverter-based systems also allow us to provide homeowners with expansion plan options to add more power to their systems, either during construction or when their energy needs change over time. When combined with the reliability and industry-leading warranty Enphase provides, the design and upgrade flexibility of Enphase solar systems deliver maximum value to homeowners without increasing builder costs.”

“We are all about providing choices for our customers, and working with Ready Home Energy and Enphase allows us to expand those choices even beyond the close of escrow,” said Linda Schwartz, director of sales and marketing at Tim Lewis Communities. “We also take great care to build customer relationships that outlive the transaction, and providing Enphase home energy systems that can be easily upgraded is one way in which we can delight our customers over time.”

“RSI Energy leverages the Enphase home energy system to deliver on our commitment to bring world-class energy solutions to our builder partners and their homebuyers,” said Andrew Schneider, president at RSI Energy. “Enphase provides us with a versatile, future-proof solution that can easily be expanded as household energy needs change over time.”

“CrestWood Communities partnered with RSI Energy to deliver on our commitment to a solar standard home,” said Donald Davis, purchasing agent at CrestWood Communities. “We chose home energy products from Enphase to empower our new-home buyers with a complete solar solution that can be customized to fit their needs.”

"Lighthouse Solar has worked with StoryBuilt across multiple communities in Texas over the past eight years, and we have found the Enphase inverter solution to be a superior product because it offers maximum flexibility in design, module matching, solar pre-wire requirements, code compliance, and a small footprint,” said Stan Pipkin, vice president and managing director at Lighthouse Solar. “In addition, the 25-year limited warranty Enphase provides sets a high bar and represents an important selling point for homeowners who want a home energy system they can upgrade over time."

“We are excited that residential developers and solar installers are using our fundamental design principles to offer homebuyers the option to easily add more solar or storage to their new homes,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "The modular, plug-and-play design of Enphase home energy products also give developers in California the freedom to tailor home energy systems to meet the expectations of their target homebuyers and comply with the state’s new home solar mandate.”

To learn more about how to optimize new home solar with Enphase products, please visit Enphase at the International Builders Show (Booth SU1521) in Las Vegas, NV from January 22-23, 2020, or email homebuilder@enphase.com .

