EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions (Nasdaq: CHFS) today announced that Texas-based health system, Baylor Scott & White Health has initiated offering aquapheresis therapy using the company’s Aquadex FlexFlow® system at its Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, Texas.



“Fluid overload continues to be an issue to be managed in the acute and chronic care settings, and CHF Solutions’ Aquadex FlexFlow System has continually proven to be a viable and easy-to-maintain solution for managing these patients and improving their quality of life while reducing the cost of care,” said John Erb, CEO of CHF Solutions. “We are proud to provide products to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center -Temple and look forward to assisting its clinicians in the care of their fluid overloaded patients.”

Baylor Scott & White Health is the largest not-for-profit health care system in Texas and one of the largest in the United States. With a commitment to and a track record of innovation, collaboration, integrity and compassion for the patient, Baylor Scott & White Health stands to be one of the nation’s exemplary health care organizations. Its mission is to serve all people by providing personalized health and wellness through exemplary care, education and research as a Christian ministry of healing.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About Aquadex FlexFlow® System

The Aquadex FlexFlow system is a clinically proven therapy that provides a safe, effective, and predictable method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from fluid overload. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to eight hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and for extended (longer than 8 hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. The company has submitted an application to the FDA requesting for 510(k) clearance of the Aquadex FlexFlow system to include pediatric patients who weigh 20kg or more. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the clinical performance of the Aquadex FlexFlow system and the company’s plans to assist clinicians in the care of patients. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercialization strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

