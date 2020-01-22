InnerScope's HearingVite™ Dietary Hearing Supplements are specifically designed to maintain hearing health for the 50 million U.S. hearing impaired consumers



ROSEVILLE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: INND) ("InnerScope"), a manufacturer and Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") distributor/retailer of FDA-Registered Hearing Aids, Personal Sound Amplifiers Products ("Hearing Products"), Hearing Related Treatment Therapies, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing Supplements and proprietary CBD Oil ("Hearing Health Products") (collectively "Hearing Product Portfolio), announces the launch on Walmart.com of HearingVite™. InnerScope's HearingVite™ ("HearingVite™") is a Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing Supplement plus Multi-Vitamin for maintaining proper hearing health. HearingVite™ was specifically designed to provide "Nutrition for the Ears" to help people with hearing problems and to help avoid future hearing issues.

The HearingVite™ will be available to order starting next week on Walmart.com using this link: https://www.walmart.com/ip/HearingVite-Doctor-Designed-Formulated-to-Maintain-Hearing-Health/621589928?portalSelectedSellerId=559E7E894C5344579C0A0C7495A56B77

Hearing Loss – A National Health Problem

An estimated 50 million people in the U.S. are reported to have either a hearing loss or have some hearing difficulty. Hearing loss can be devastating to one's healthy lifestyle and can have an adverse effect on everyone around them. These 50 million people are forced to deal with multiple health and cognitive consequences of living with their hearing loss every day. With the considerable body of evidence demonstrating that the average person can benefit significantly from nutritional supplements, individuals with hearing loss, nutritional supplements are even more essential. There is a clear connection between proper nutrition and hearing health. Proper nutrition is the foundation for maintaining hearing health. Deficiencies in certain vitamins and minerals may result in increased Oxidative Stress that causes reactive radical oxygen to damage the sensitive hearing tissues (hair cells) in the ear.

HearingVite™ is formulated as a complete vitamin and mineral supplement that contains a senior's basic daily requirement PLUS a proprietary blend of ingredients to promote hearing health.

The HearingVite™ would take the place of a regular daily multi-vitamin.

HearingVite™ is designed to increase the blood flow to the middle ear, provide protection against oxidative stress and the aging process while to supporting the auditory system and the rest of the body including the immune system.

"We are proud to offer InnerScope's HearingVite™ on Walmart.com," said Matthew Moore, CEO InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "With the U.S. aging population continuing to grow, especially among the Baby Boomer population, so does the age-related hearing-impaired population continues to increase. We believe there is an underserved nutritional gap within the dietary supplement market for helping to maintain age-relate hearing loss, and HearingVite™ fills the gap."

"The of development of the HearingVite™ and all of InnerScope's "Nutrition for the Ears" Dietary Hearing Supplement formulas were based on InnerScope's founder's focus for helping age-related hearing loss and senior lifestyles rather than environmental factors that contribute to hearing loss unrelated to age. We know the factors influencing hearing health and how the body changes as it ages. We are committed to the research and science evaluating these factors and we believe our HearingVite™ and "Nutrition for the Ears" Dietary Hearing Supplement products are designed to meet the body's nutritional needs and help protect against some effects of the aging process," Mr. Moore, concluded.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) is a rapidly expanding consolidator of the hearing aid industry. Management is applying decades of profitable industry experience and technology to an antiquated and disjointed industry, unlocking scale and efficiency, which will serve all of InnerScope's stakeholders. Its direct-to-consumer model is revolutionizing the industry with its Walmart.com, Sears.com and Kmart.com relationship representing a paramount shift in the consumption of hearing aids by the hearing impaired.

In addition, InnerScope plans to continue to open, acquire, and operate a physical chain of audiological and retail hearing aid clinics. InnerScope's mission is to serve approximately 1.2 billion people around the globe that are suffering with 25db or greater hearing loss across the entire hearing impaired vertical from R&D and manufacturing through direct consumer sales and services. For more information, please visit: www.innd.com. For the Most Up-to-Date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND), please visit and follow our Official Twitter account @inndstock Page. https://twitter.com/inndstock

About Walmart.com

WalMart.com USA, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California. The company offers online retail services and sells products in various categories within in the United States, APO/FPO military addresses, Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and Virgin Islands. For more information, please visit: Walmart.com

