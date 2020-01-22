NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Dash Technologies Corp. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:DASH) (OTC:NPPTF) (FWB:1NW) announces that Mitchell Demeter has been appointed an independent director of the Company.



Demeter is a serial entrepreneur with a vast range of experience in blockchain, cryptocurrency exchanges and currency trading. He is an expert at building strategic relationships and recognizing profitable opportunities in the early stages. Mitchell has been in the cryptocurrency space since its infancy. He brought the world its first Bitcoin ATM and first physical Bitcoin brokerage in 2013. Mr. Demeter was also the Co-Founder of one of Canada’s first cryptocurrency exchanges, Cointrader, where he established several key global relationships and led the exchange to profitability prior to its acquisition in 2015. Mitchell is currently the President of Netcoins Inc, a leading Canadian online cryptocurrency brokerage and wholly owned subsidiary of BIGG Digital Assets Inc. based in Vancouver.

“We welcome Mitchell Demeter to the board of directors. Mitchell has an extensive background in the cryptocurrency space and we look forward to capitalizing on his vast knowledge of blockchain, cryptocurrency, exchanges, trading and their related technologies in order to grow Neptune’s balance sheet and revenues,” said Cale Moodie, CEO.

Grant of Restricted Share Units and Cancellation of Stock Options

The Company also announces the award of an aggregate of 280,001 restricted share units (“RSUs”) under the Company’s share compensation plan to directors, officers, employees and consultants. Each RSU represents a right to receive one common share of the Company, following the vesting of such restricted share units. The RSU award vest immediately on the award date.

The Company and certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company have agreed to cancel an aggregate of 3,075,000 stock options (the “Cancelled Options”) previously held by such directors, officers, consultants and employees.

Under the Company’s share compensation plan (the “Plan”), the Company may grant up to an aggregate of 6,520,133 stock options. Upon completion of the cancellation, the Company will have nil stock options outstanding under the Plan.

About Neptune Dash Technologies Corp.

Neptune Dash primarily builds and operates masternodes and invests in blockchain related technologies. Neptune Stake is a wholly owned subsidiary of Neptune Dash and adds diversification to the Company’s cryptocurrency portfolio by investing in Proof of Stake tokens and their associated blockchain technologies.

