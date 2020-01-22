IntelliCloud EVVTM, an Alternative EVV System Offers Compliance with Benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc. , (OTCQB: INLX) a cloud-based document solutions provider, announced today that the company has achieved Alternative Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Certification in Ohio.

This comprehensive certification process was conducted by the Ohio Department of Medicaid (ODM) in response to federal requirements established in the 21st Century Cures Act (Cures Act). This certification allows Department of Developmental Disabilities (DODD) Medicaid services providers to select Intellinetics’ IntelliCloud EVVTM instead of the state-provided system through Sandata Technologies.

Intellinetics was one of the first alternative EVV solution vendors in the state to receive this certification. All alternative EVV solutions must be certified by ODM through a hands-on demonstration process to ensure they capture all federal and state-specific requirements, so Ohio DODD providers can choose IntelliCloud EVV with confidence.

IntelliCloud EVV turns mandatory compliance into an asset by simplifying processes and streamlining the workflow. This represents an alternative approach to EVV technology, which puts providers and patients first. IntelliCloud EVV was designed to help agencies improve their quality of care by offering:

A system that was built from day-one to be easy to learn and easy to use,

Five different ways to record EVV visits including manually, through smart phones, a dedicated website, a phone land line and even using Amazon’s Alexa,

An agnostic system that integrates with an agency’s existing infrastructure, and

The ability for the agency’s direct service providers to use personal smart phones, eliminating the need to learn and carry another device.

Going even further to offer a complete solution, IntelliCloud EVV does more than just capturing the mandated EVV compliance requirements. In the future, there is the potential for this solution to be expanded to include scheduling, incident management and ISP management allowing clients to pay only for what they need, when they need it.

“IntelliCloud EVV empowers providers with a complete solution that not only puts providers and patients first but also simplifies and streamlines their work,” said James F. DeSocio , President & CEO of Intellinetics. “Because of our team’s personal connections to the individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, we know and understand the challenges the industry faces. And we are better equipped to develop complete solutions that not only solve the problem but also tie everything together to give our clients actionable data. With IntelliCloud EVV, we continue to deepen and expand our offerings for I/DD providers.”

Intellinetics also offers thorough training and customer support through its EVV Concierge Service.

“The process of meeting the EVV mandate has been confusing, distracting and intimidating for myself and my team,” said Dominic Vacca, Executive Director of Erie Residential Living, Inc. and Intellinetics’ partner in the certification process. “Intellinetics’ Concierge Service did all the heavy lifting for us. They were able to step in, take the worry off our shoulders and work closely with us. Intellinetics trained our Direct Service Providers (DSPs) so they are comfortable and understand the new technology. It was such a relief to turn this difficult process over to a proven solution provider. Intellinetics is so knowledgeable about our field and can relate to what our DSPs are dealing with on a day-to-day basis. Using that knowledge, they built an EVV solution that meets the needs of DSPs. Intellinetics is a great team to work with.”

About Intellinetics, Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc., located in Columbus, Ohio, is a cloud-based content services software provider. Its IntelliCloud™ suite of solutions serve a mission-critical role for organizations in highly regulated, risk and compliance-intensive markets in Healthcare, K-12, Public Safety, Public Sector, Risk Management, Financial Services and beyond. IntelliCloud solutions make content secure, compliant, and process-ready to drive innovation, efficiencies and growth. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com .

