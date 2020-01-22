PETERBOROUGH, Ontario, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblegen Inc. (“Noblegen"), an advanced nutritional ingredient company, is excited to announce the launch of its first direct-to-consumer facing product, a plant-based “whole egg” powder. The product is named, “the egg.”, and it’s exclusively available on the Eunite™ website, www.eunitefoods.com .



“The amazing thing about ‘the egg.’, is that we’ve been able to use it in so many different applications,” said Adam Noble, CEO and Founder of Noblegen. “It has successfully replaced eggs in vegan pancakes, stratas, breakfast sandwiches, quiches, and even a chocolate cake. No other plant-based egg scramble can also be used to functionally replace chicken eggs in a cake, ‘the egg.’ can.”

“the egg.” is a vegan friendly, cholesterol and soy free, alternative to traditional chicken eggs. It contains 6g of plant-based protein per serving, equivalent to that of nature’s egg. It is also significantly lower than a traditional egg in both calories and fat per serving.

“The Food Science development team at Noblegen has done a remarkable job in creating an innovative food alternative to the everyday egg,” said Peter Erickson, former Executive Vice President and head of Innovation Technology, and Quality at General Mills and Noblegen Board Member. “This ingredient shows great promise both in satisfying at home consumer's needs for simple and versatile nutrition, as well as providing numerous commercial applications where the functionality of whole egg can be substituted with a sustainable, affordable and dependable alternative.”

For a limited time only, “the egg.” will be available in the continental USA, in a tester form for early adopters to receive the product for only a small shipping cost. It will be sent to consumers interested in trying the product and offering input to Eunite™ as they continue to develop later versions of “the egg.”. “the egg.” will also be available for purchase in pouches equivalent to a dozen traditional eggs.

“Our Eunite™ brand is all about uniting people and empowering them to be a part of and have input on what they eat,” said Noble. “It gives typical consumers a voice in creating a new food product that meets their daily needs. If you want to eat more sustainably, food products with the Eunite™ seal on them can help you do that!”

The Eunite™ seal will be found on all products that contain Eunite™ ingredients. Noblegen is taking the same marketing approach that Martek Biosciences took when they built life’sDHA® into the most trusted brand of vegetarian algal DHA oil in the industry. Martek’s former President, and the driving force behind that innovative marketing campaign was David Abramson.

“Consumers and food companies are both searching for innovative, sustainable, and nutritious ingredients that bring a new approach to the way we eat,” said Abramson, Noblegen Board Member. “Eunite™ branded ingredients are plant-based and made with a natural and sustainable process that delivers novel solutions for proteins, lipids and carbohydrates. Similar to life’sDHA®, the Eunite™ logo tells both food companies and consumers that Noblegen understands their needs and is responding with a great solution.”

Noblegen is on a mission to improve the food system through sustainable food products and ingredients. “the egg.” is being launched under Noblegen’s Eunite™ brand. All of Noblegen’s ingredients and food products will fall under the Eunite™ brand.

“‘the egg.’ is a way for Noblegen and Eunite™ to showcase our Protein-Rich Euglena Flour in a food application made directly for consumers,” said Noble. “We’re excited to start laying the groundwork, and beginning the Euglena as a food ingredient education campaign. It’s important for us to show how amazing our ingredients are and to share more market evidence with industry leading brands that Euglena is an ingredient consumers are ready to embrace.”

With Eunite™, Noblegen wants the consumer to actively participate in the brand and have a say in what they eat. For more information or to purchase “the egg.” please visit, www.eunitefoods.com

About Noblegen

Noblegen is an advanced nutritional ingredients company that makes unique protein, carbohydrate, and oil ingredients from a single microorganism called Euglena gracilis. Noblegen, founded in 2013, is dedicated to increasing global accessibility of sustainably produced, healthy ingredients. The company currently employs over 80 people at its Peterborough, Ontario location. To request a sample of our Protein-Rich Euglena Flour or Euglena Beta-Glucan Isolate visit www.noblegen.com/contact .

About Eunite™

Eunite™ (pronounced “you-nite”), established in 2019, is the food and ingredient brand for Noblegen. All of Noblegen’s ingredients and food products will fall under the Eunite™ brand. Eunite™ is an idea. It is a movement. It is a chance to change the way we think about food. Eunite™ gives the consumer an opportunity to push back against the traditional food industry as we know it today. We’re euniting people that want to take a stand and make a difference. Join the movement. Eunite™ the people. Eunite™ the planet. Eunite™ with us. www.eunitefoods.com

