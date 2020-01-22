MONTREAL, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF), maker of eFlyerMaker.com , an email platform with extensive compliance and content creation suites, is pleased to announce the signing of a $104,000 contract with LeadFox, a company that owns a marketing automation platform used by thousands of SMBs in more than 50 countries.



“We are thrilled to have signed this important contract with LeadFox, a leader in the world of marketing automation, and to have gained their confidence in Intema as the provider of choice for their email marketing campaigns,” said Laurent Benezra, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intema.

“After comparing several email marketing platforms, we agreed that Intema’s solution best suited our needs,” said Alexandre Paquet, President and Co-Founder of LeadFox. “We have a volume of more than 10 million emails per month and we needed a platform with the capacity to handle that volume and much more. The tests we’ve conducted with Intema over the last few weeks have only further confirmed that it is a powerful platform.”

About eFlyerMaker

eFlyerMaker.com has a number of clear advantages when it comes to building email marketing campaigns, making Intema an obvious choice for companies needing:

a powerful, easy-to-use email marketing platform at an affordable price point;

advanced automation features;

data governance: all data is kept in Canada on Intema’s highly secure servers, which is a legal requirement for Canadian financial institutions, government agencies and many other entities that hold sensitive information; and

access to a robust compliance framework required by companies that operate in regulated sectors like financial services or that care deeply about protecting their brand.

About Intema Solutions Inc.

Intema’s mission is to be the world’s premier digital marketing platform. The Corporation has been simplifying and optimizing the online marketing activities of medium and large companies through innovative technologies and cutting-edge expertise for over 20 years. A Canadian leader in permission-based email marketing, Intema provides a wide range of products and services, including SMS, content and predictive AI marketing, as well as related professional services. For more information, please visit our corporate website at intema.com .

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, those regarding the projected financial performance of the Corporation; expected development of the Corporation’s business and projects; execution of the Corporation’s vision and growth strategy; sources and availability of financing for the Corporation’s projects; renewal of the Corporation’s current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements are forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon what management of the Corporation believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

