New York, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global psoriasis drugs market is forecast to reach USD 39.00 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Psoriasis can be defined as a skin condition, which accelerates the life cycle of skin cells. It results in cells to develop on the surface. It is usually considered to be a chronic condition. The condition has an unpredictable course of symptoms, significant comorbidities, and various external triggers impacting the condition that includes metabolic syndrome, arthritis, and cardiovascular diseases, among others. The immune system is considered to play an integral role in the condition. The condition also affects nails apart from skin. When a particular area on the skin is affected by the disease, the skin lesion is usually localized, which are sharply demarcated by plaques and red papules that are covered by silver or white scales. These lesions are generally symmetrical and cause stinging, itching, and pain. Herein the main aim of the treatment is to prevent the skin cells from growing quickly. There is no cure to the disease; however, these drugs help in managing the symptoms.
In context to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a prominent market share. The market share held by the region is attributed to continuously developing healthcare sector, rising focus on management of not just the condition but comorbidities as well, which are supporting the market growth in this region.
Further key findings from the report suggest
