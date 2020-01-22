New York, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HVDC Transmission Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798786/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.9 Billion by the year 2025, Line Commutated Converter (LCC) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$157.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$135.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Line Commutated Converter (LCC) will reach a market size of US$228.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.; AECOM; American Superconductor Corporation; Atco Electric Ltd.; C-Epri Electric Power Engineering Co., Ltd.; Doble Engineering Company; EPCOS AG; General Electric Company; Hitachi Ltd.; Hvdc Technologies Ltd.; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Nexans SA; NKT A/S; NR Electric Co., Ltd.; Prysmian Group; PSC Specialist Group, Inc.; Schneider Electric SA; Siemens AG; Toshiba Corporation; Transgrid Solutions Inc.





IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

AECOM TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR CORPORATION

ATCO ELECTRIC LTD.

C-EPRI ELECTRIC POWER ENGINEERING

DOBLE ENGINEERING COMPANY

EPCOS AG

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HITACHI LTD.

HVDC TECHNOLOGIES

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION

NKT A/S

NR ELECTRIC

NEXANS SA

PSC SPECIALIST GROUP

PRYSMIAN GROUP

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

SIEMENS AG

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

TRANSGRID SOLUTIONS



