At the 2020 International Builders’ Show, Thermador introduces inventive ways to enhance the luxury consumer’s lifestyle with its appliances, from elevated entertaining areas to world-class relaxation spaces

Thermador products are specially designed for seamless integration, allowing for a truly personalized experience across every product category

Through its revolutionary collection of products and with The Thermador Connected Experience by Home Connect™, Thermador establishes a true connection with consumers through unique partnerships, culinary experiences and customized product guidance

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermador, the iconic American luxury home appliance brand, continues to push the boundaries of personalization and luxury with a collection of revolutionary products designed for exceptional living both inside and outside of the kitchen. From refrigeration columns that can be mixed and matched to create various configurations and design styles, to enhanced ancillary spaces that serve multifaceted functions, Thermador transforms consumers’ everyday experiences.

Recognizing that luxury consumers seek custom household enhancements to match their individual lifestyles, Thermador has designed products that seamlessly integrate into all areas of the home. Thermador will showcase these unique spaces for the first time at the 2020 International Builders’ Show:

The Cloffice

Research conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Thermador showed that exercise or some form of meditation is essential to any morning (40%) – even more so than reading the news (31%) or watching it on TV (33%). As such, homeowners are looking to create personalized spaces to retreat to for focus and self-care. Thermador is highlighting the ultimate relaxation room – a sleek yoga studio and customizable Cloffice (a closet and office combination) – to bring this vision to life. Equipped with Under Counter Refrigeration/Freezer Drawers for both fresh beverages and self-care items such as towels and lotions, as well as a Built-In Fully Automatic Coffee Machine powered by The Thermador Connected Experience by Home Connect™, the Cloffice hones in on how Thermador products enhance a space meant for relaxing and resetting. The fully stocked Under Counter Wine Reserve is an added bonus to the space for those wanting to unwind after a long day.

The Pucker Up

Exceptional entertaining and Thermador go hand in hand, so it is only fitting to unveil the ultimate entertaining nook complete with a bold bar area and sleek sitting room. The Thermador Glass Care Center is the stylish centerpiece to the space, offering optimal capacity for all delicate glassware dishwashing needs with a spot-free finish. Best of all? When it comes to lipstick removal, The Glass Care Center removes lipstick stains from glassware with one powerfully gentle wash.* *Based on results from a visual inspection of glasses following completion of Auto or Glass Cycle on a Thermador* Glass Care Center loaded with stemware only and no other food or beverage soils.

The Barking Lot

And, because Thermador offers personalization for every member of the home, the pet vignette provides the ultimate furry-friend sanctuary. Demonstrating standout design and completely customizable storage solutions, Thermador built-in appliances, such as Under Counter Refrigeration/Freezer Drawers, ensure fresh ingredients are kept at optimal temperatures.

“As a brand that has always been mindful of how its consumers live both in and out of the kitchen, Thermador seeks to redefine daily rituals with its collection of luxury appliances, whether it’s providing the perfect post-yoga latte, or ensuring self-care products are kept at their optimal temperatures in master suite areas,” says Beatriz Sandoval, Director of Brand Marketing for Thermador. “Now, with more technologically advanced appliances than ever before, Thermador is breaking the rules of design and innovation with a truly transformative experience across every product category – in every room of the home, and for every member of the family.”

At the 2020 International Builders’ Show, Thermador showcases impeccable design, exceptional technological features, and unmatched integration possibilities – with options for every room in the home. For more information about the newest lifestyle-enhancing products from Thermador, please visit: www.Thermador.com/.

Media Contact:

Allison Field

Allison.Field@FinnPartners.com

Phone: +1 (310) 552-4106

About Thermador