ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo , creator of the Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM) and leading brand in golf data analytics, and Golf Digest, the world’s number one golf media brand, today announced their newest collaboration titled Coach Connect™. The Coach Connect platform will pair Rapsodo’s ground-breaking technology with Golf Digest Schools’ leading digital instruction content, utilizing state-of-the-art technology to create powerful game-improvement experiences for golfers of all skill levels.



Rapsodo’s MLM is a palm-sized device that provides industry-validated shot analytics, swing videos and shot tracers that allows users to dial into their yardages and make range practice purposeful and engaging. Golf Digest Schools is a digital subscription platform that affords golfers unlimited access to over 350 video lessons and practice plans. The new Coach Connect collaboration will make the Rapsodo MLM the Official Launch Monitor of Golf Digest and combine virtual coaching experiences with the power of Golf Digest’s instruction ecosystem, forming a new, cutting-edge platform specifically designed to help golfers get better anytime and anywhere.

Users will be able to access Coach Connect with subscriptions in either the MLM mobile app or the Golf Digest Schools mobile app, which is currently in development and slated to launch in spring 2020. The platform will allow users to tap into digital swing analysis and in-app coaching through Golf Digest Schools. Coaches can review recordings of swings and data captured through the MLM and provide a detailed annotated lesson and drill suggestions. Users will also be able to record video of their swings through the MLM and access MLM data on their mobile devices in real-time outside of coaching sessions.

“This collaboration with Golf Digest will take the Mobile Launch Monitor and use of golf analytics to the next level,” said Batuhan Okur, founder and CEO of Rapsodo. “Rapsodo’s ultimate goal is to help player performance, Coach Connect is going to bring us there,” concluded Okur.



“Golf Digest strives to provide golfers with the most comprehensive and insightful advice on how to play, what to play and where to play,” said Chris Reynolds, General Manager of Golf Digest. “We are constantly looking to the future of golf technology to provide golfers with an even greater experience and opportunity to improve their game. Our collaboration with Rapsodo and the ability to utilize their cutting-edge technology as part of our upcoming launch of the Golf Digest Schools app is an exciting new endeavor which is set to offer golfers enhanced access to the best instructors in the world. In this way, we view Coach Connect as a great opportunity to help players of all levels enjoy the game even more,” Reynolds added.

Golf Digest is part of Discovery, a global leader in real life entertainment and platform innovator, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery’s golf ecosystem also includes GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR, a live and on-demand video streaming service available in more than 200 international markets worldwide outside the U.S.

About Rapsodo:

Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game, which is used by thousands of professional and collegiate teams, including all 30 MLB teams. Founded in 2010, the company developed the first affordable golf personal launch monitor, distributed in the USA under SkyTrak . The company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sport training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master." To learn more, visit Rapsodo.com .

About Golf Digest:

Golf Digest is the No. 1 most widely read golf publication in the world and the authority on how to play, what to play, and where to play. Golf Digest’s aim is to enhance the enjoyment of all facets of the game – making its readers better players, smarter consumers and more discerning travelers, while also offering the kind of informative and provocative stories that fuel the unending conversation that is golf.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

