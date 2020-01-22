TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AGF Management Limited (AGF) announced that Kevin McCreadie, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer has made changes to the firm’s senior leadership team focused on evolving the organization to broaden the team’s experience and accountability for the firm’s growth objectives, while capitalizing on the depth of our leaders and elevating the diversity of the team.



“A number of AGF’s senior leaders have been asked to step into new or expanded leadership mandates with the firm designed with a view to bring greater focus on delivering against our strategic imperatives, in particular driving greater accountability for our distribution globally including growing our presence in the U.S., while continuing to embrace new technologies and digital strategies to drive further efficiencies across our businesses,” said McCreadie. “We take a deliberate and disciplined approach to reshaping our organization and mapping our talent to new opportunities, while also looking to add to the firm’s roster of talent with externally-sourced candidates.”

To drive greater unity and accountability for AGF’s distribution priorities, Judy Goldring has been named President and Head of Global Distribution with responsibility for all retail and institutional sales channels globally, including our private client businesses. Frederic Poitras, Chief Retail Distribution Officer continues to lead AGF’s retail and strategic accounts. Brian Brennan, Senior Vice-President, Head of International Institutional Sales also continues to lead the firm’s institutional sales outside of North America. In addition, Florence Narine, will be taking on a new mandate within the global distribution team as Senior Vice-President, Head of Canadian Institutional and Key Accounts with responsibility for accelerating our Canadian institutional sales presence, while also growing key cross-functional and cross-jurisdictional client relationships across the firm.

At the same time AGF is announcing that Damion Hendrickson will be joining the firm March 2nd as Managing Director, U.S. Business to accelerate the growth of its U.S. operations. He will also join the global distribution team. Hendrickson brings over 25 years of investment distribution and financial services experience most recently at HSBC Global Asset Management.

Judy’s responsibilities will also continue to include human resources, and Carol Ferguson has been named Chief Human Resources Officer, retaining her current responsibilities.

To foster collaboration and create tighter synergies for all AGF’s strategic service, support, data and operational priorities, Chris Jackson as Chief Operating Officer for the firm will have an expanded mandate that now includes marketing, communications, product, legal and compliance in addition to his current operations, information technology and servicing teams.

Within Chris’ team, Mark Adams has been named Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary and continues to lead all legal, corporate governance and compliance matters in Canada and abroad. Karrie Van Belle has been named Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer with a focus on advancing AGF’s digital transformation agenda, strategically driving efficiencies and enhanced client experiences for the firm. In addition, she will take on an expanded mandate with leadership of the firm’s product initiatives and continued responsibility for marketing and communications globally.

Adrian Basaraba remains as Chief Financial Officer for the firm, retaining his current responsibilities.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $39 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

The term AGF may refer to one or more of the direct and indirect subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited or to all of them jointly. These terms are used for convenience and do not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

