WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Babel Street, Inc. , the world's data-to-knowledge company, today announced a partnership with SFA Seguridad & Protección Ltda. to represent its cutting edge Babel X platform in the South American region, with localized support, to bolster the region’s use of publicly available information (PAI) to make informed decisions.



Babel Street solutions include its flagship platform, Babel X, which helps clients identify, organize and analyze PAI from hundreds of thousands of data sources, regardless of language. Babel Street’s cross-lingual search and text analytics technology deciphers data in more than 200 languages and emojis into actionable insights. For classified information, Babel BOX applies the same persistent search technology to clients’ proprietary data within the security of the customers’ own networks. Babel Channels® is an expert-curated streaming collection of PAI from vetted hyper-local sources around the globe that is available as a standalone offering and as part of Babel X subscriptions.

“Babel Street’s best-in-class technology was a natural addition to our portfolio,” said Alvaro Peñaloza, general manager of SFA Seguridad & Protección. “Our Spanish speaking team is able to service this region in our native tongue while ensuring that customers enjoy the gold standard in training and customer service that Babel Street values and offers.”

Based in Chile, SFA Seguridad & Protección Ltda. delivers specialized physical, cybersecurity and protection solutions for relevant customers across industries in the South American market. Its offerings help clients improve their analytical and operational capabilities.

“South America is a key area of economic growth and we are excited to enter the market with a strong partner,” said Scott Hansen, senior vice president of international business development at Babel Street. “Not only does SFA Seguridad & Protección bring more than 20 years of industry knowledge to this partnership, but the entire management team is dedicated to educating the market on PAI to ensure this relationship is successful.”

To learn more about working with Babel Street in South America, please contact Alvaro Peñaloza .

About Babel Street

Babel Street is the world's data-to-knowledge company. The technology enables clients to identify, organize and analyze data, regardless of its location or language. Babel Street products streamline the process of turning data into knowledge by automatically converting client-selected data from over 200 languages to their native language. All publicly available or private data sources can be rapidly deciphered by Babel Street software and utilized to maximize the effectiveness of clients' decision-making processes. With the aid of Babel Street tools, analysts are able to easily filter information to be used in an endless number of ways; everything from deriving large consumer and social trends to identifying threats to a public location or a singular person's life. The company provides organizations with the ability to activate relevant data and act on it faster than ever before. Babel Street is privately held and is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, with offices in London and Canberra. For more information, visit www.babelstreet.com .

About SFA Seguridad & Protección Ltda.

SFA Seguridad & Protección Ltda. is a Chilean company that specializes in solutions for the defense industry, working alongside leading manufacturers and developers worldwide. Its core business is to supply and support its clients with equipment and solutions that will increase their analytical and operational capabilities.

