IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the leader in quality, built-to-last appliances and the brand that brings consumer insights and industry trends to the forefront of its innovations, Bosch home appliances is expanding its award-winning cooking portfolio with a design-forward introduction: the 800 Series industrial-style ranges and rangetops. The new Bosch industrial-style appliances were inspired by and invented for consumers seeking high-performing, reliable, easy-to-use cooking appliances that merge quality performance with a trending style to fit a variety of design needs.
“When creating the new line, our goal was to marry the bold, prominent look of professional-style appliances with the modern, sleek Bosch design philosophy,” said Anja Prescher, Director of Brand Marketing at Bosch home appliances. “As a result, the all-new Bosch industrial approach was born, offering a versatile product that fits perfectly into the Bosch family of appliances, while also offering a never-before-seen design option for our consumer.”
According to a study conducted by Houzz in 2019, more than 80 percent of renovating homeowners changed their kitchen style, with an increased interest in appliances that feature a professional look, feel and performance. The new 800 Series industrial-style cooking line from Bosch addresses this interest to offer consumers everything they need to get the most out of their kitchen. Key features for the new models include:
The new Bosch industrial-style ranges are the result of an intensive collaboration between designers and engineers from the company’s global cooking network and the Cooking Technology Center in Caryville, Tennessee. The new industrial-style collection will be available midyear 2020.
The line will be on display for the first time in the Bosch booth (#C3830) at the 2020 International Builder Show, taking place in Las Vegas, NV from Jan. 21-23, 2020, alongside an expanded refrigeration portfolio and latest connected innovations to complete its award-winning suite of quality kitchen appliances. For more on Bosch home appliances, visit www.bosch-home.com/us, or connect with Bosch on Facebook (facebook.com/BoschAppliances), Twitter (@BoschHomeUS) or Instagram (@BoschHomeUS).
*According to the 2019 U.S. Houzz Kitchen Trends Study
**Based on comparison of Bosch RGM8658UC 36” 6-burner rangetop to Bosch NGM8656UC 36” 5-burner gas cooktop
