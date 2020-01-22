QUINCY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ: PLBC), the parent company of Plumas Bank, is pleased to announce that Director, President and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew J. Ryback, has been elected by the Federal Reserve Board to its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC) for 2020.



The CDIAC advises the Federal Reserve Board on the economy, lending conditions, and other issues of interest to community depository institutions. Members are selected from representatives of commercial banks, thrift institutions, and credit unions serving on local advisory councils at the 12 Federal Reserve Banks. One member of each of the Reserve Bank councils serves on the CDIAC, which meets twice a year with the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C.

Ryback commented, “I’m quite honored to have been appointed to this important council and am committed to representing the interests and perspectives of depository institutions in the nine western states and three U.S. island territories to the Board of Governors in Washington, D.C.” He continued, “I look forward to serving the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco in this new capacity and to advancing interests and issues of importance to our industry.”

About the Federal Reserve

The Federal Reserve System, established by the Federal Reserve Act (12 U.S.C.A. § 221), is the central Bank of the United States. The Federal Reserve is charged with making and administering policy for the nation's credit and monetary affairs and helps to maintain the banking industry in sound condition.

About Plumas Bank

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in northeastern California. The Bank operates thirteen branches: eleven located in the northern California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc and Shasta and two branches located in the northern Nevada counties of Washoe and Carson City. The Bank also operates three loan production offices: two located in the northern California Counties of Placer and Butte, and one located in the southern Oregon County of Klamath. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, please visit our website at www.plumasbank.com.

