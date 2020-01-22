SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSK), a software company with advanced engineering, software and controls for innovative microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems, announced today that Nasdaq has approved its application to have its common stock listed on Nasdaq Capital Market. CleanSpark expects to commence trading on Nasdaq under the symbol “CLSK” at the opening of trading on Friday, January 24, 2020.

"We are very excited with the listing of our shares on Nasdaq, as this represents another significant milestone for CleanSpark. This up-listing to Nasdaq is a major corporate achievement reflecting growing momentum and financial performance throughout 2019. We are continuing to leverage our software portfolio and cutting-edge products throughout the distributed energy market and positioning the Company for continued revenue growth in 2020 and beyond. We believe our Nasdaq listing will help to increase long-term shareholder value by improving awareness, liquidity, and expanding our investor base to include more institutional investors," said Zachary Bradford, CEO of CleanSpark, Inc.

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark provides advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Our services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. CleanSpark's software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal deployment.

Parties interested in learning more about CleanSpark’s software platform are encouraged to inquire by contacting the Company directly at info@cleanspark.com or by visiting the Company’s website at www.Cleanspark.com

Shawn Severson Integra Investor Relations (415) 233-7094 info@integra-ir.com