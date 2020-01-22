TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Damion Hendrickson to the position of Managing Director, U.S. Business. Damion joins the organization on March 2, 2020 reporting to Judy Goldring, President and Head of Global Distribution.



“Damion is a seasoned business leader with diverse experience in U.S. distribution channels with a track record of achieving results,” said Judy Goldring. “He deepens our distribution bench strength as we continue to invest in our U.S. operations.”

Damion brings over 25 years of investment distribution and financial services experience across roles with Fidelity Investments, BNY Mellon Asset Management and most recently with HSBC Global Asset Management where he joins us from.

“This is a great opportunity for me to be part of a diversified global asset management firm with tenured capabilities in areas of future growth – quantitative, alternatives and fundamental global and sustainable investing,” said Damion Hendrickson. “I am thrilled to be part of an organization that invests in its people and technology; and is focused on bringing innovative solutions to the marketplace.”

AGF Investments manages assets totaling US$2.6 billion (as of December 31, 2019) in its combined U.S. operations including a range of U.S.-listed exchange traded funds, 40-Act mutual funds, separately managed accounts and model portfolios for a range of clients in the intermediary retail and institutional channels.

“Accelerating further growth of AGF Investments’ footprint in the U.S. is an integral part of the firm’s strategy – in addition to continued growth of our U.S. institutional and strategic partnerships we are focused on an expanded presence in key intermediary channels such as the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) channel,” added Goldring. “AGF Investments’ scale and organizational strength combined with strong sales and business leadership will allow us to execute against a robust growth strategy.”

Damion will remain based in Boston, where AGF Investments’ U.S.-based business offices are located.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $39 billion in total assets under management, AGF serves more than one million investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF and includes AGF Investments Inc., AGF Investments America Inc., AGF Investments LLC, AGF Asset Management (Asia) Limited and AGF International Advisors Company Limited. The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of the direct or indirect subsidiaries of AGF or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

