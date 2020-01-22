ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAO Connect , a digital platform designed to make behavioral health therapy more accessible and effective, today announces the addition of two training programs to its online platform: the Alcohol Literacy Challenge (ALC) and the Dimensions Learning sexual education program. The evidence-based programs are now available to both new and existing TAO customers.



“Universities are required to put students through alcohol prevention and sexual education courses, but most options come with a high price tag,” said Dr. Sherry Benton, founder and chief science officer of TAO Connect. “We have increasingly received demand from our customers to offer these programs in conjunction with our online assisted therapy services. To meet this need, we have partnered with both ALC and Dimensions Learning to provide universities with a comprehensive behavioral health platform, including these required courses, at an affordable price point.”

Developed by Dr. Peter Debenedittis to prevent alcohol and substance abuse in college students, the ALC is now available in an online version through TAO Connect. Throughout the program, students learn about standard drinks, the range of alcohol expectancies, the difference between pharmacological effects and placebo effects, social norms and the efforts by alcohol companies to deceptively display positive alcohol expectancies in advertising.

The Dimensions Learning sexual education program consists of 16 engaging videos and interactive exercises to address root causes of sexual violence. The lessons are customizable – meaning universities can mix and match them into a course that fits their needs. Beyond sexual violence, topics include sexual agency and gender identity, social judgement and gender socialization, healthy sexuality in a relationship, and changing the overall culture of sexual violence – among many others.

“For students entering a collegiate environment for the first time, alcohol/substance abuse and sexual violence are unfortunately some of the scariest, yet most common risks they encounter,” continued Dr. Benton. “Programs like these are crucial, and they are most effective when paired with ongoing resources to help students address the everyday stressors they face each semester.”

Along with its new programs, TAO Connect provides online assisted therapy to help users grasp stress management, problem-solving, mindfulness skills and strategies to avoid overthinking while simultaneously developing more constructive thinking patterns. Its technology can be used two ways: an entire university population can sign up independently for a self-guided experience, or a counseling center can individually assign the online-based sessions to students as a way to enhance in-person guidance between sessions.

To learn more about TAO Connect and to inquire about these new programs, please visit www.TAOConnect.org .

About TAO Connect:

TAO Connect is a virtual platform committed to reducing behavioral health disparities by bringing affordable, effective, and accessible treatment to people who have limited access. The online program provides therapy for common behavioral health problems using a comprehensive platform of virtual tools for therapists and clients. The tools provide information about client education, interaction, accountability, and progress assessment to facilitate effective results. TAO’s tools can be used as self-directed, minimally supported help with peer counselors or case managers, custom group support, brief psychotherapy sessions, traditional (50-minute) psychotherapy, or as a transition from inpatient back to the community.