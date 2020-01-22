SAN JOSE, Calif. and BRUSSELS, Belgium, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selligent Marketing Cloud , the intelligent omnichannel marketing and experience cloud platform, today announced that GoNoodle, a leading movement and mindfulness platform focused on helping kids stay active, has chosen Selligent to power curated programs for its online and mobile customers. Selligent’s technology will enable GoNoodle to deliver relevant and seamless omnichannel experiences to its global audience.



Launched in 2013, GoNoodle develops short, interactive movement videos and games to make having an active lifestyle simple and part of everyday habits for kids. Studies show that activity and movement promote learning and result in improvements in focus and knowledge retention. Hundreds of thousands of schools across the United States use GoNoodle to keep students energized and engaged inside the classroom, and many parents use GoNoodle at home to turn screen time into activities where families have fun and get moving together.

GoNoodle will use Selligent Marketing Cloud to drive personalized, carefully-developed content to more than one million monthly active users worldwide that use the platform each month via their app, available on Android, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire, AppleTV, and the web. Additionally, GoNoodle will leverage Selligent for ongoing communication and engagement and to gather critical feedback through easy-to-execute surveys designed to improve content.

“It is always humbling to work with inspiring companies, especially those with a mission focused on improving the health and wellness of future generations,” said John Hernandez, CEO at Selligent Marketing Cloud. “We are thrilled to support GoNoodle in their efforts to encourage today’s youth to prioritize an active lifestyle. Our team is honored that they’ve chosen Selligent to be the technology that powers this mission.”

“It’s important to us that we’re able to reach kids and parents across a variety of channels to promote the benefits of fun-based movement and mindfulness,” said Jamie Paulsen, Director of Engagement Marketing at GoNoodle. “We needed a technology partner that understood our mission and could help us create and execute campaigns that drive that message forward. Selligent’s flexibility, robust functionalities and strategic support made it a no-brainer. We’re excited to bring our content to as many households and schools as possible with their help.”

GoNoodle is used in 82 percent of U.S. public elementary schools in 50 states and in schools in 186 countries around the world. Users have generated over 6 billion minutes of physical activity in the past year. GoNoodle customers also include more than three dozen leading health systems, health plans, and Fortune 500 companies.

GoNoodle joins Selligent Marketing Cloud’s growing content-driven client roster , which includes global brands such as TI Media (formerly Time, Inc.), Hearst UK , and Inman News , among others.

About Selligent Marketing Cloud

Selligent Marketing Cloud is an intelligent omnichannel marketing and experience cloud platform that empowers ambitious companies to maximize every moment they engage with connected consumers. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent Marketing Cloud enables businesses to deliver ultra-personalized and highly relevant customer experiences that speed time to value swiftly and at scale. More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent Marketing Cloud to help deliver their programs. With offices across the United States and Europe and a global network of partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service. Learn more at www.selligent.com or connect with the team on Twitter , LinkedIn , and our blog .

About GoNoodle

We are a transformational media company dedicated to improving the lives of kids. We want kids to be more active, more mindful, more engaged and more productive so they can become the best versions of themselves. Created by child development, education and movement experts, GoNoodle videos are used in 4 out of 5 U.S. public elementary schools to get 14 million kids moving each month. Learn more about GoNoodle here: www.gonoodle.com

