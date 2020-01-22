NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha FMC, a global leader in wealth and asset management consultancy that works with 80 percent of the top 20 global asset managers by assets under management (AUM), announced today it has published The 2020 Alpha Outlook, which examines the key themes and trends impacting wealth and asset managers. The topics of consolidation, regulation and innovation are front and center, with specific themes ranging from vendor relationships and changing client relationship dynamics to the product development landscape and regulation implications. The Outlook – written by a selection of Alpha’s 400 global experts – covers the most pressing topics that Alpha expects the industry to change and develop in 2020.
“We believe the firms that most successfully navigate through these industry changes will be most prepared to succeed in the long term,” said Joe Morant, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha FMC in the U.S. “In the U.S., any uncertainty now comes off the back of a very hot market across the investment landscape, and many managers will surely see 2020 as a watershed moment to undertake significant transformation as they prepare for the year and decade ahead. In short, uncertainty will drive investment in scale. Those that manage this well will be set up for success through the next decade. Those that delay now might struggle and find it hard to respond should the wind turn in 2021 and beyond.”
Additional Outlook themes and findings include:
About Alpha FMC
Alpha FMC is the global leader in wealth and asset management consultancy, providing perspective, strategy and technical expertise to the world’s top investment managers. The company is listed on the AIM market in London (LSE: AFM). With a presence across nine major financial centers, Alpha combines a global perspective on the industry with deep local expertise in each market.
