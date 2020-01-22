Houston, TX, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AngioSoma Inc. ( OTC : SOAN) (“AngioSoma” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that we have received official notice of allowance of our trademark Muscles4U from the United States Patent and Trademark Office.



Muscles4U is packaged and will be marketed as four supplements to enhance workouts: a male version AM and PM formula along with an AM and PM female version.

AngioSoma President Alex Blankenship said, “We are extremely pleased to acquire the trademark covering our very promising supplement and look forward to making these four products available in the public markets.”

About AngioSoma, Inc.

AngioSoma is a wellness company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and high-quality supplement products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets through our marketing subsidiary, SomaCeuticals™.

Learn more at www.muscles4U.com and htttps://muscles4u.blogstop.com. Stay up to date at Twitter: @tweetmuscles4u, Instagram and Facebook.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements that include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipate” or similar expressions. This news release speaks as of the date first set forth above and the company assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof.

CONTACT

AngioSoma, Inc.

Alex Blankenship

Alex@AngioSoma.com

(832) 781- 8521