eQ PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE

22 January 2020, at 4:30 pm



Shareholders of eQ Plc, who control over 60 per cent of the outstanding shares and votes, have proposed to the Annual General Meeting to be held at 25 March 2020 concerning the number of members of the Board of Directors, their remuneration and reimbursement of their costs, and the nomination of members of the Board of Directors.





Proposal relating to number of persons on the Board of Directors

The shareholders propose that five persons be on the Board of Directors.





Decision relating to the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors

The shareholders propose that the Chairman of the Board of Directors receives 4,000 euros per month, and the members of the Board of Directors receive 2,500 euros per month. In addition, a compensation of 500 euros per meeting is proposed to be paid for all the Board members for each attended Board meeting and travel and accommodation expenses are reimbursed according to the effectual guidelines of eQ Plc.





Nomination of the Board of Directors

The shareholders propose that Nicolas Berner, Georg Ehrnrooth, Timo Kokkila, Lotta Kopra and Tomas von Rettig are re-elected as members to the Board of Directors. The term of office of the Board members ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting.





Helsinki, 22 January 2020





Additional information: Janne Larma, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8920

