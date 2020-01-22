



Issy les Moulineaux, 22 January 2020

Caisse Française de Financement Local decided to issue, on 24 January 2020 – EUR 22,000,000 – Callable Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 24 January 2040.

The Base Prospectus dated 7 June 2019 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme and the Supplements to the Base Prospectus dated 17 September 2019, 27 September 2019 and 14 October 2019 approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, and sent for notification to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier are available on the website of the issuer (www.caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr), at the registered office of the issuer: 1-3 rue du Passeur de Boulogne - 92130 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.





Attachment