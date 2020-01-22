Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Lubricant Market Analysis By Type (Water-Based, Silicone-Based, Oil-Based), By Distribution Channel (E-commerce, Drug Stores), By Region, Competitive Insights, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global personal lubricant market size is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1%. New product launches to meet demand for natural lubricants is expected to aid market growth over the forecast period.
Emerging players are trying to capture higher share by developing lubricants made from natural and organic ingredients. Good Clean Love, Inc., an Oregon-based company in the U.S., was the first to develop organic lubricants. In November 2016, the company received a patent for its formulation of organic lubricants.
Moreover, promotional activities from manufacturers to destigmatize societal perception of using personal lubricants has positively impacted growth. For instance, in January 2019, Reckitt Benckiser's Durex brand launched a marketing campaign on a global platform to challenge the misconceptions of using lubricants for female sexual discomfort.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Parent market outlook
3.1.2 Ancillary market outlook
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.2.1 Analysis
3.3 Market Dynamics
3.3.1 Market driver analysis
3.3.1.1 Changing costumer attitude
3.3.1.2 Aging baby boomers' desire to have an active sex life
3.3.1.3 Increased presence on e-commerce
3.3.1.4 New product advancements
3.3.2 Market restraint analysis
3.3.2.1 Side effects due to toxic ingredients in products
3.3.3 Industry opportunities
3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.4.1 Penetration & growth prospect mapping analysis
3.5 Business Environment Analysis Tools
3.5.1 Porter's five forces analysis
3.5.2 Pestle analysis
3.5.3 Major deals & strategic alliances analysis
3.5.3.1 Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures
3.5.3.2 Licensing & partnerships and technology collaborations
Chapter 4 Personal Lubricant: Type Analysis
4.1 Personal Lubricant Type Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026
4.2 Personal Lubricant Type Market: Segment Dashboard
4.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the Type Segment
4.3.1 Water-based
4.3.2 Silicone-based
4.3.3 Oil-based
Chapter 5 Personal Lubricant: Distribution Channel Analysis
5.1 Personal Lubricant Distribution Channel Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026
5.2 Personal Lubricant Distribution Channel Market: Segment Dashboard
5.3 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the Distribution Channel Segment
5.3.1 E-commerce
5.3.2 Drug Stores
5.3.3 Others
Chapter 6 Personal Lubricant: Regional Analysis
6.1 Personal Lubricant Regional Market Share Analysis, 2018 & 2026
6.2 Personal Lubricant Regional Market: Segment Dashboard
6.3 Regional Market Snapshot (Market Size, CAGR, Top Countries)
6.4 List of Players at Regional Level
6.4.1 North America
6.4.2 Europe
6.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.5 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)
6.5.1 North America
6.5.2 Europe
6.5.3 Asia-Pacific
6.5.4 Latin America
6.5.5 MEA
6.6 Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2015 to 2026
6.6.1 North America
6.6.2 Europe
6.6.3 Asia-Pacific
6.6.4 Latin America
6.6.5 Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis
7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants
7.2 Strategic Framework/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)
7.3 Vendor Landscape
7.3.1 Company market position analysis (Geographic presence, service portfolio, strategic initiatives)
7.4 Company Profiles
7.4.1. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC
7.4.2 Church & Dwight Co. Inc
7.4.3 BIOFILM, Inc.
7.4.4 LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd.
7.4.5 Mayer Laboratories Inc.
7.4.6 Lovehoney Group Ltd.
7.4.7 Sliquid
7.4.8 Trigg Laboratories Inc.
7.4.9 uberlube
7.4.10 The Yes Yes Company Ltd.
Chapter 8 Recommendations
