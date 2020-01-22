New York, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HVAC Insulation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798782/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Glass Wool will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$99.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$85 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Glass Wool will reach a market size of US$137.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$801.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co., Ltd.; Fletcher Insulation Pty., Ltd.; Glassrock Insulation Co S.A.E; Johns Manville Corporation; Kingspan Group PLC; Knauf Insulation GmbH; Kuwait Insulating Material Manufacturing Co. (Kimmco); L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX SpA; Owens Corning; Paroc Group Oy; PPG Industries, Inc.; Rockwool International A/S; Saint-Gobain SA





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

High Growth in Construction Industry and Stringent Regulations

Drive Growth in the Market

Glass Wool Insulation: The Largest Market

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Advancements in Ducting Industry

HVAC Ductwork: Energy Efficient Innovations

GatorDuct® Advancing the Ductwork Industry

ULTIMATE? HVAC Fire Insulation by Isover

Doby?s Aeroseal Ductwork Sealing

Lasting Insulated HVAC Ducts from BIG

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems: Key to

Modern Building Environment

Types of HVAC Systems and its Functioning

HVAC: The Mechanism and Components

HVAC Insulation: Providing Sound, Fire and Thermal Protection

Insulating HVAC Duct

Insulation and Material for HVAC

Galvanized Steel

Aluminum

Polyurethane and Phenolic Panels

Fiberglass

Fabric Ducting

Flexible Ducting

The Mechanical Insulation Technology: Objectives and Goals

The Process of Duct Insulation

Global Competitor Market Shares

HVAC Insulation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technologies Making Difference to the HVAC

Insulation Codes and Standards in the US

Duct Insulation Requirements in Commercial Buildings

The New Duct Insulation Standard, R-12

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

ARABIAN FIBERGLASS INSULATION

FLETCHER INSULATION PTY., LTD.

GLASSROCK INSULATION CO S.A.E (EGYPT)

JOHNS MANVILLE CORPORATION

KINGSPAN GROUP PLC

KNAUF INSULATION GMBH

KUWAIT INSULATING MATERIAL MANUFACTURING CO. (KIMMCO)

L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX SPA

OWENS CORNING

PPG INDUSTRIES

PAROC GROUP OY

ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S

SAINT-GOBAIN SA



