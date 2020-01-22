New Jersey, NJ, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global mine ventilation market is expected to grow from USD 312.44 million in 2018 to USD 412.63 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2019-2026.
Ventilation is one of the most important function in the mining operation in both surface mining and underground mining. As the ventilation directly affects the safety and health of employees, who are working underground, companies are taking ventilation operations very seriously. Mine ventilation provides fresh air to underground mines and removes noxious gases, as well as dust that might cause lung disease like silicosis. In the underground mining, ventilation is necessary to cool the workplace for miners. Airflow devices, special fans, control, and openings are used to direct fresh air to the working places and spent or contaminated air out of the mine. In very cold climates, incoming ventilation air is first warmed by gas-or oil-fired heaters. On the other hand, in underground mines, elaborate refrigeration systems are required, because of high rock temperature. These elaborate refrigeration systems make the energy costs associated with ventilation systems high, which in turn has created a trend towards sealing unused sections of the mine and changing from diesel to electric machines.
Global Mine Ventilation Market Key Findings:
About the report:
The global mine ventilation market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.
