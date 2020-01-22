CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4C, ( www.4Cinsights.com ), a global data science and marketing technology company, today announced that it was named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Cho ice for Ad Tech . Gartner defines ad tech as “the technology for managing advertisements across channels, including search, display, video, mobile and social, with functions for targeting, campaign design, bid-management, analysis, optimization and automation of digital advertising.” The company believes this latest customer recognition reflects 4C’s commitment to providing exceptional product value, customer service and client satisfaction across all areas of business.



“For us, being named a Customers’ Choice for Ad Tech by Gartner Peer Insights is a huge honor, and we feel it is a testament to our company-wide commitment to providing our clients with innovative technology and an outstanding support team,” said Lance Neuhauser, CEO of 4C. “Hearing honest feedback from clients is critical to how we manage the business – it helps us establish the product roadmap and allocate resources where necessary to ensure successful business outcomes for marketers.”

From the company’s perspective, an obsession with client excellence is evident in the nearly 100 reviews for Scope by 4C on Gartner Peer Insights . From onboarding to service to support, 4C understands that the people behind the product are as integral to a company’s success as the technology itself. The core values driving the company contributed to 4C being named one of Ad Age’s Best Places to Work 2020 .

4C was recently recognized as a Representative Vendor in the October 2019 Gartner Market Guide for Integrated Media Planning Tools .* 4C was also named a Leader in “ The Forrester New Wave™: Cross-Channel Video Advertising Platforms, Q3 2019 ” and “is the best fit for companies that need pure self-service tools” according to the report.

4C is ranked # 1 by the G2 community for Enterprise Cross-Channel Advertising Software in customer satisfaction. Based on the latest TechValidate Customer Research , all 4C customers reported increases in cross-channel video advertising efficiency with half of them gaining 25-100% improvements.

