SOUTH COAST METRO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden State announced today that the Wyoming Business Report has recognized Daniel R. Catone as a 40 Under 40 honoree. The awards are varied by a diverse group of men and women who reflect the very best of Wyoming. Mr. Catone, the founder and CEO of Golden State Asset Management, a Wyoming Corporation, was recognized for his strategic direction and leadership to partnership of professional financial advisers across the country.



“I am flattered to be recognized as one of Wyoming Business Report’s 40 Under 40 honorees. Starting a business in Wyoming has been nothing but positive. The openness, friendly culture and ease of doing business have all contributed to building a successful investment management operation. I couldn’t be happier with my experiences in this state I now call home,” states Daniel R. Catone, founder and CEO of Golden State Asset Management, a Wyoming Corporation.

Mr. Catone is the founder of the Golden State family of companies, composed of Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Asset Management, and Golden State Equity Partners (collectively referred to as “Golden State”). Born and raised in California, he now resides on a farm in Powell, Wyoming with his wife and four children. He is also an honoree of the 2019 Investment News’ 40 Under 40 list, recognized for his level of accomplishment, contribution to the financial advice industry and leadership.

To learn more about Daniel R. Catone, please visit https://www.wyomingbusinessreport.com/special/40_under_40/ or https://www.teamgoldenstate.com/who-we-are/#daniel-r-catone

About Wyoming Business Report

The Wyoming Business Report (“WBR”) is Wyoming's first and only state-wide business newspaper, founded in 2000. We deliver breaking news, in-depth analysis, research, economic statistics and coverage of key industries. Providing monthly print editions, special print publications like the Book of Lists, daily e-news, and special events for all of Wyoming.

Headquartered in Cheyenne, our paper is distributed throughout southeast Wyoming, and into western Nebraska, with the majority of our circulation within Laramie County. The newspaper is a labor- and capital-intensive business. Each year we invest a great deal of time and money in keeping our facility on the front lines of technology, to produce the area's best up to date source of news and information.

The WBR is striving more than ever to better our community, staying involved in community events and activities.

To be selected in WBR’s ‘40 Under 40’ program, candidates must be under 40 years old, must have had an impact on his or her organization, must live or work in Wyoming, must have received significant achievements in the community through professional recognition, and must have worked to help others through community service and charitable giving. The WBR did not disclose how many individuals were considered or applied for inclusion of this list. Golden State is not affiliated with the WBR. To find out more information about this award, please visit https://www.wyomingbusinessreport.com/special/40_under_40/

About Golden State

The Golden State family of companies are all federally registered investment advisers dedicated to financial professionals and their clients. The firm was founded in 2013 by a group of executives who collectively contribute over 50 years of industry experience and is currently partnered with advisors serving over $1.5 billion in brokerage and advisory assets. Golden State’s infrastructure provides an extensive support network through succession planning, compliance oversight, dedicated transition support, a cost-efficient investment platform and a Turnkey Asset Management Program with equity ownership opportunities. A business alignment with LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker/dealer*, Raymond James, TD Ameritrade and Charles Schwab, some of the nation’s largest independent custodians, provide comprehensive tools and research necessary in today’s complex markets.

With a flagship office in South Coast Metro, California and expanding offices across the country, Golden State is committed to creating an atmosphere that benefits both advisors and their investors. For more information about Golden State, please visit www.teamgoldenstate.com .

*As reported in Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2019, based on total revenue.

Daniel R. Catone is a registered representative with and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Golden State Wealth Management, Golden State Equity Partners, and Golden State Asset Management, all federally registered investment advisers. LPL Financial and Golden State are not affiliated with any of the named entities listed in this content. The Investment News 40 Under 40 program recognizes and celebrates up-and-comers in the financial advice industry. Each year, our editorial team reviews more than 1,000 nominations to create a list of 40 outstanding financial advisers, or industry professionals supporting advisers, who are 39 or younger. Honorees are judged on their accomplishments, contribution to the industry, leadership and promise. Golden state is not affiliated with Investment News. To find out more information about this award, please visit https://www.investmentnews.com

For media inquiries:

Jennifer Nahas

Jennifer.nahas@teamgoldenstate.com

949-433-6860



