New York, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global grain analyzers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% and reach USD 1120 Million by 2026. The quality of the food grains is analyzed by using the samples and testing it for its physical characteristics, including its size and weight, and other compositional analysis. The food grains are usually analyzed to monitor its quality during harvest and storage and make procurement and distribution decisions accordingly. The increase in number of government regulations and norms related to safety and quality of these seeds across the globe is a key factor anticipated to augment the growth of the global market.

By equipment type, benchtop, portable, and other grain analyzers are considered in the study. By technology, major focus is towards NIR-based and FTIR-based analyzers as these were observed to be the most prevalent technologies in the top analyzers for quality and inspection purposes. By grain type, apart from cereal, pulses and oilseeds are also considered in the report as many types of equipment are capable to analyze cereal, pulses, and oilseeds in the same machine. By application, it is segmented as laboratories, farm, and other. By end use, the industry is segmented into food and feed. The report majorly focuses on the quality analysis of grains and basic compositional analysis tested through these analyzers.

On the basis of regions, the market has been subdivided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North American region is expected to occupy maximum industry share, mainly due to the deep entrenchment of technology and capital investments in the region’s agricultural landscape.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Bench Top analyzer is expected to have a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019-2026 and the easy installation of this analyzer got wide recognition across the globe. It helps in analyzing wide range of parameters like protein, moisture, fat and oil.

For analyzing, Cereal have got the major share in the market with a CAGR of 5.8% in 2026. Since cereals are considered to be the staple diet worldwide, these analyzers will play a significant role in upcoming years.

The fat content is one of the key quality control parameters for feed as well as the food sector. Stringent government regulations, particularly in the European and the U.S. region regarding the labeling of food including grains to represent fat content, is also a critical factor that has led to the introduction of analyzers which measure the fat content.

Central Grain Laboratories provides knowledge and lays down standards regarding the quality of seeds being used in the country and got the lion’s share in application segment.

Fast growth of the food manufacturing industry as well as demand for high quality food seeds are rising, the demand for these Analyzer will increase over the forecasted period.

The Europe is expected to be the leading industry for grain analyzer during the forecasted period due to its stringent rules and regulations made in a way to ensure quality food seeds for food and feed, thus giving a rise to the Grain Analyzers in this region. This region is expected to have annual revenue of USD 460.7 million in 2026.

Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growing CAGR of 6.3% in 2026 due to the increase in demand from various food manufacturing units.

Key participants include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (US), Hitachi High-Technologies (Japan), Carl Zeiss AG( Germany), Tescan (Czech Republic), Hirox (Japan), Jeol Ltd.(Japan), Danaher Corporation (US), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (US), Angstrom Advanced Inc (US).

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Grain Analyzer market on the basis of equipment type, grain type, application, end-use and region:

Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bench top

Portable

Others

Grain Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cereals

Pulses

Oil Seeds

Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Laboratories

Farms

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Food

Feed

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

