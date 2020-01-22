New York, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global grain analyzers market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% and reach USD 1120 Million by 2026. The quality of the food grains is analyzed by using the samples and testing it for its physical characteristics, including its size and weight, and other compositional analysis. The food grains are usually analyzed to monitor its quality during harvest and storage and make procurement and distribution decisions accordingly. The increase in number of government regulations and norms related to safety and quality of these seeds across the globe is a key factor anticipated to augment the growth of the global market.
By equipment type, benchtop, portable, and other grain analyzers are considered in the study. By technology, major focus is towards NIR-based and FTIR-based analyzers as these were observed to be the most prevalent technologies in the top analyzers for quality and inspection purposes. By grain type, apart from cereal, pulses and oilseeds are also considered in the report as many types of equipment are capable to analyze cereal, pulses, and oilseeds in the same machine. By application, it is segmented as laboratories, farm, and other. By end use, the industry is segmented into food and feed. The report majorly focuses on the quality analysis of grains and basic compositional analysis tested through these analyzers.
On the basis of regions, the market has been subdivided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North American region is expected to occupy maximum industry share, mainly due to the deep entrenchment of technology and capital investments in the region’s agricultural landscape.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Segments covered in the report:
This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Grain Analyzer market on the basis of equipment type, grain type, application, end-use and region:
Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Grain Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Applications (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)
