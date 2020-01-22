MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local member-owned cooperative TopLine Federal Credit Union was honored with a marketing award from the Minnesota Credit Union Network . The Minnesota Credit Union Network Marketing Awards acknowledge outstanding credit union efforts in the areas of branding, community impact and outreach, digital advertising, video and complete campaigns. TopLine was recognized in the Brand Awareness category for being named “Best Credit Union” in Minnesota for three years running from Twin Cities Business.



In the Brand Awareness category, TopLine’s “Best of Business” award brought the honor. TopLine was named “Best Credit Union” in Minnesota for the third year in a row by Twin Cities Business. The magazine’s yearly survey asks their readership, "Which companies exemplify true excellence in their respective industries and would they confidently refer to a family member, friend or colleague?” Twin Cities Business pointed to several qualities that make TopLine stand out, and at the top of the list include the credit union’s dedicated employees who are committed to building life-long relationships to help members with their financial journey, and the non-profit foundation that was established in 2015 to make a positive impact locally and globally through community outreach activities, free financial education and counseling sessions, annual scholarship program and contributions to charitable organizations.

“Minnesota credit unions are doing remarkable things to grow brand awareness and market to members and nonmembers alike,” said MnCUN Vice President of Communications & Engagement Andrea Molnau. “The statewide awards program recognizes the best of the best. We would like to congratulate the winners and thank all of the 2019 applicants for their participation.”

TopLine’s “Best of Business” award assists in increasing the credit union’s local awareness and was leveraged in multiple marketing channels, including direct mail, newsletters, billboards, local transit stations, lobbies, website, email, social media, streaming TV commercials and videos .

“We are extremely honored to be recognized by the Minnesota Credit Union Network for this award,” said Vicki Erickson, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, TopLine Federal Credit Union. “Our TopLine family of employees is committed to building a legacy of helping individuals with their financial needs and dreams, its inherit in what we do each and every day, and being recognized is the icing on the cake.”

The Minnesota Credit Union Network is the statewide trade association that works to ensure the success, growth and vitality of Minnesota credit unions. For more information, visit www.mncun.org .

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $470 million and serves over 44,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion . To learn more about the credit union’s foundation , visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation .