22nd January 2020

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd January 2020 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-











Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

22/01/2020

Share Price:

£10.5786 Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/01/2020

Share Price:

£10.5786 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/01/2020 Tim Watkin-Rees 12 12 15,467 Jon Marchant 12 12 3,055 Katy Wilde 11 11 2,380 Lewis Alcraft 12 12 6,607 Rachel Kentleton 12 12 1,424

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years’ time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

Enquiries:

Sarah Carne

Company Secretary

