Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Halal Food & Beverage Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global halal food & beverage market is expected to show compelling growth in terms of revenue with a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecasting period 2019-2027.



The rapid growth in the Muslim population and awareness regarding halal food among the non-Muslim population are the major market drivers for the halal food & beverage market. However, the implementation of halal standards such as unhygienic practices, production & processing facilities, and expirations of halal certification obstruct the market growth.



Key opportunities like the investment in the halal food value chain and the development of tracking technology can be geared up by the market to reach the projected growth. The absence of viable international schemes to accredit halal certification bodies (HCB) is a major challenge faced by the market.



The global halal food & beverage market report covers the regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



The Asia-Pacific is the largest market available for the growth of halal food & beverage products in terms of revenue. The region has the largest Muslim population in the world, which is resulting in the increasing consumption of halal food in the region. The growing literacy rate among the young Muslim generation and increasing awareness about the other beneficiary qualities of halal food among consumers are also important factors for the growth of the halal food & beverage market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Global Halal Food & Beverage Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Food Preferences

2.3. Key Insights

2.3.1. Asia-Pacific to Lead the Global Halal Food & Beverage Market

2.3.2. Halal Meat & Alternatives to Lead Amongst Product Type

2.4. Porters Five Force Analysis

2.5. Market Attractiveness Index

2.6. Vendor Scorecard

2.7. Regulatory Framework

2.8. Value Chain Analysis

2.9. Market Drivers

2.9.1. Growth in Muslim Population

2.9.2. Awareness Regarding Halal Food Among Non-Muslim Population

2.10. Market Restraints

2.10.1. Implementation of Halal Standards Throughout the Value Chain

2.11. Market Opportunities

2.11.1. Investment in Halal Food Value Chain Integration

2.11.2. Developing Tracking Technology

2.12. Market Challenges

2.12.1. Absence of Viable International Schemes to Accredit Halal Certification Bodies



3. Global Halal Food & Beverage Market Outlook - by Product Type

3.1. Halal Meat & Alternatives

3.2. Halal Milk & Milk Products

3.3. Halal Fruits & Vegetables

3.4. Halal Grain Products

3.5. Others



4. Global Halal Food & Beverage Market Outlook - by Distribution Channels

4.1. Traditional Retailers

4.2. Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

4.3. Online

4.4. Others



5. Global Halal Food & Beverage Industry Outlook - by User Demographics

5.1. Muslims

5.2. Non-Muslims



6. Global Halal Food & Beverage Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Nestle

7.2. Cargill, Inc.

7.3. Al Islami Foods

7.4. Ql Foods Sdn. Bhd.

7.5. Crescent Foods

7.6. Nema Food Co.

7.7. Namet

7.8. Kawan Food Berhad

7.9. Haoyue Group

7.10. Allanasons Pvt. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g6gxl9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900