PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Mr. Julian James will soon join the organization to lead the London market and International insurance platforms. Subject to regulatory approval and after a short period of transition, Mr. James will succeed Mr. Graham Evans as the Chief Executive Officer, London Market and International Insurance, reporting to Mr. Chris Gallagher, Chief Executive Officer, Sompo International Commercial P&C. Mr. Evans will be retiring after almost seven years with the organization and a lengthy career in the insurance industry.



Mr. James joins Sompo International with extensive global insurance experience that spans almost four decades. Most recently, Mr. James held several leadership positions in the London market, including President of Allied World’s Global Markets, CEO of the Allied World Managing Agency at Lloyd’s. Before that, he was CEO of Lockton International, where he also served as Chairman of the Board of the International Group and CEO of the UK-regulated entity. In addition, he served on the Council of Lloyd’s up until January 2019. Currently he is a member of the Lloyds’s Market Supervision and Review Committee. Prior to the Council of Lloyd’s, Mr. James began his career in broking at Sedgwick and Marsh in 1981 before joining Lloyd’s of London in 1997, where he led the market’s international network. During this time, he was responsible for growing the Lloyd’s presence in key global markets as well as managing high-level strategic relationships with brokers around the world.

Mr. Gallagher commented, “We are delighted that Julian will be joining our team to lead the strategic expansion of our international insurance business. Sompo International is committed to the continued growth of our London, Bermudan and European businesses, including the recently formed European platform, SI Insurance (Europe), SA, through new products, scale and relevance to these critical markets. Julian’s history of developing deep and meaningful relationships with clients while driving profitable growth, successfully managing acquisitions and motivating high performing teams makes him a perfect fit for Sompo International. I would like to also thank Graham for his successful contributions to Sompo International and wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Mr. James added, “I am honored to have the opportunity to make an impact on the future of Sompo International. The company’s strategic growth plans, particularly for the London, European and Bermuda markets, and its disciplined approach to underwriting and supporting its clients, make Sompo International a unique and well positioned market-leading organization. I am looking forward to joining a team of some of the most highly experienced and well-respected leaders and underwriters in our industry.”

Mr. John Charman, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Sompo International Holdings Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer of Overseas Insurance and Reinsurance Business, Sompo Holdings, Inc. concluded, “I have had the privilege and pleasure of knowing Graham Evans both personally and professionally for many years. I would like to give my sincerest thanks to him for his significant contributions not only to our company, but to the London insurance market as well. As he begins his retirement, he should be proud of his accomplishments and the exceptional organization that he has played such a critical role in building for us in the UK and in Europe. Finally, I would also like to enthusiastically welcome Julian to our great team and congratulate him on his new position. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to evolve and expand upon the solid foundations that Graham has successfully laid.”

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International writes agriculture, professional lines, property, marine, energy, casualty and other specialty lines of insurance and catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines, weather risk and specialty lines of reinsurance. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. Sompo International’s headquarters are located at Waterloo House, 100 Pitts Bay Road, Pembroke HM 08, Bermuda and its mailing address is Sompo International, Suite No. 784, No. 48 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. For more information about Sompo International, please visit: www.sompo-intl.com.

