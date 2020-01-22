Dublin, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hybrid Valve Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hybrid Valve Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include the increasing use of 3D printers in valve manufacturing to broaden the growth prospects, increase in the number of refineries and petrochemical & chemical plants to create opportunities for hybrid valve manufacturers, and increasing demand for hybrid valve from the oil & gas and energy & power industries.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Use of 3D Printers in Valve Manufacturing to Broaden the Growth Prospects

3.1.2 Increase in the Number of Refineries and Petrochemical & Chemical Plants to Create Opportunities for Hybrid Valve Manufacturers

3.1.3 Increasing Demand for Hybrid Valve from the Oil & Gas and Energy & Power Industries

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Hybrid Valve Market, By Material

4.1 Alloy

4.2 Duplex Nickel

4.3 Steel

4.4 Titanium

4.5 Tungsten Carbide

4.6 Other Materials



5 Hybrid Valve Market, By Size

5.1 1-6

5.2 25" to 50"

5.3 50" & Larger

5.4 6"-25"

5.5 Up to 1



6 Hybrid Valve Market, By End-user

6.1 Agriculture

6.2 Building & Construction

6.3 Chemicals

6.4 Energy & Power

6.5 Food & Beverage

6.6 Metals & Mining

6.7 Oil & Gas

6.8 Pharmaceuticals

6.9 Pulp & Paper

6.10 Water & Wastewater

6.11 Other End-users



7 Hybrid Valve Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Automat Industries

9.2 Carter Process Control GmbH

9.3 Chemtrols Emet Pvt. Ltd.

9.4 Circor International Inc.

9.5 Civacon

9.6 Dymet Alloys

9.7 Electronica Tungsten Ltd.

9.8 Emerson Electric Co.

9.9 Flowserve Corporation

9.10 IMI plc

9.11 Koso Kent Introl Pvt. Ltd.

9.12 L&T Valves

9.13 Mascot Cavflo

9.14 Master Flo Valve Inc.

9.15 Metraflex

9.16 Parcol S.p.A.

9.17 Penn United Technologies Inc.

9.18 Seed Technologies Corp. Ltd. (Aseeder)

9.19 Trillium Flow Technologies

9.20 Wuxi Smart Auto-Control Engineering Co. Ltd.



