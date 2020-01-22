WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled services for ambulatory and enterprise customers nationwide, today announced it was included on Built In Austin’s and Built In Boston’s lists of Best Places to Work in 2020. Companies are selected based on data submitted by companies and their employees.



“We’re thrilled to be recognized as one of the ‘Best Places to Work’ in Austin and Boston by Built In,” said Fran Lawler, Chief Human Resources Officer, athenahealth. “We take great pride in creating a healthy and inviting work environment to enable our employees to have more of their ‘best days’ at work. To be included on this list, especially in competitive and thriving tech communities like Austin and Boston, is a true credit to our great employees. We look forward to continuing to hire new talent to grow our workforce in both cities.”

athenahealth was also recognized in Built In Austin’s respected Best Midsize Companies to Work For and Best Paying Companies lists for 2020.

Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO and Co-Founder of Built In, said: “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 2020 honorees. Built In aims to change lives by connecting talented tech professionals with jobs they were born to do. These companies have become part of that mission because they stand for more than just the work they’re doing. They stand for their people and purpose.”

Athenahealth employees are empowered to push the boundaries to make healthcare smarter. The company’s success is dependent on the diversity, collective spirit, and contributions of its people, clients, and partners. United by the company’s vision and driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, athenahealth employees’ work is collaborative, transformative and meaningful. For more information on the culture and employment opportunities, please visit www.athenahealth.com/careers .

About athenahealth, Inc.

athenahealth partners with medical organizations across the country to drive clinical and financial results. Our vision is to create a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all, and we are pursuing this through our medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement and care coordination service offerings. Our expert teams build modern technology on an open, connected ecosystem, yielding insights that make a difference for our customers and their patients. For more information, please visit www.athenahealth.com .

About Built In

Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the US, Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of 1 million tech professionals every month and, in 2019, the company hit a milestone, serving 1,100 companies annually. Built In recently launched BuiltIn.com, a national hub for tech trend coverage and resources to help professionals grow in their careers.

National Site: BuiltIn.com

Local Sites: BuiltInChicago.com | BuiltInLA.com | BuiltInColorado.com | BuiltInAustin.com | BuiltInNYC.com | BuiltInBoston.com | BuiltInSeattle.com | BuiltInSF.com

Best Places to Work Methodology:

Built In’s Best Places to Work list rates companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits. Rank is determined by combining a company’s score in each of these categories.

Built In’s Best Midsize Companies list rates companies with 101-500 employees algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits. Rank is determined by combining a company’s score in each of these categories.

Built In’s Best Paying Companies list rates companies algorithmically based on compensation data. Rank is determined by calculating the median percentile of all salaries entered for a company.