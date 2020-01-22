Chicago, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prevent Child Abuse America (PCA America) announced today that its chapters in seven states—Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and Virginia—successfully completed the organization’s strength-based chartering process in 2019. Fifteen more chapters—in Florida, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Wisconsin, Wyoming and Washington, D.C.—are preparing for site visits in 2020, helping to extend the organization’s mission throughout the United States.
“Prevention happens in partnership, and our robust nationwide chapter network resides at the core of the work we do to ensure that all children and families thrive,” explained PCA America President & CEO Dr. Melissa Merrick. “We’re fortunate to have skilled and dedicated leadership and staff in all of these states, and the numerous local partners they collaborate with, which enables us to both extend our primary prevention efforts broadly and tailor them to meet the specific needs of diverse communities across the country.”
During this process, formally called Building Capacity Chartering, PCA America chapters undergo an in-depth self-assessment, combined with on-site interviews and discussions with board members, partners, funders, legislators and others, to evaluate criteria such as the demonstration of a strong mission and consistent brand identity, documentation of sound operational infrastructure and financial resources and evidence of leadership in the statewide scope of influence and activity in child abuse and neglect prevention.
“The comprehensive but focused framework established by these criteria help ensure consistency across the network, as well as define the chapter’s areas of expertise and capacity to focus on and address the needs of its core audiences,” stated PCA America Director of Chapter Services Anita Odom. “The Rhode Island chapter’s Healing Mothers and Babies program, for instance, was developed specifically in response to the adverse impact of the opioid crisis in the state.”
PCA America chapters range from independent nonprofit organizations to entities operating under umbrella institutions such as government agencies, hospitals and universities. For example, the Delaware chapter is registered as a stand-alone 501 (c)(3), while the Idaho chapter operates in conjunction with the Idaho Children’s Trust Fund, in Boise. Regardless of their makeup, chapter programs are frequently developed and delivered in tandem with a variety of public and private partners:
“Affiliation with PCA America provides access to a broad network of aligned institutions, which not only helps to amplify the impact of the work widely but also engenders the sharing of information and expertise,” continued Odom. “This is how we provide the safe, stable, and nurturing relationships and environments that help children succeed and families and communities across the country thrive.”
About Prevent Child Abuse America
Founded in 1972, Prevent Child Abuse America is a national organization with chapters in 48 states and nearly 600 Healthy Families America home visitation sites throughout the country. It promotes services that improve child well-being and develops programs that help to prevent all types of abuse and neglect. Ninety-four cents of every dollar spent goes directly into programs and services, which is why it is rated as one of the top charities for children by Consumer Reports and charity oversight organizations, including Charity Navigator, GreatNonprofits and GuideStar.
