Date 22.01.2020

Tier 2 capital early redemption

As part of the bank’s ongoing capital planning, the board of directors today made a decision in favour of an early redemption of Tier 2 capital of DKK 275 million issued on 27 February 2015.

The bank has obtained the Danish FSA’s approval of the early redemption, which will take place on 27 February 2020.





