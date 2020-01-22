Nasdaq Copenhagen
Tier 2 capital early redemption
As part of the bank’s ongoing capital planning, the board of directors today made a decision in favour of an early redemption of Tier 2 capital of DKK 275 million issued on 27 February 2015.
The bank has obtained the Danish FSA’s approval of the early redemption, which will take place on 27 February 2020.
